Whitebit Launches Svitolina Nova Card With Charitable Contribution Mechanism

A new card skin, a crypto reward for first-time users, and a donation to the Elina Svitolina Foundation with every activation - a chance to make an impact on and off the court.

WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, has announced a new initiative with its global brand ambassador Elina Svitolina. As a part of the initiative, WhiteBIT introduces a limited-edition Svitolina-themed skin for its WhiteBIT Nova Visa card offering users a way to a chance to support Ukrainian children and cheer Elina on at Roland-Garros! More details are available at initiative combines product with purpose: for every card activated with the Svitolina design between 19 May and 19 June, WhiteBIT donates 15 USDC to the Elina Svitolina Foundation. The first 200 new users to activate the skin also receive 10 USDC credited directly to their card.

This initiative reflects WhiteBIT's continued expansion across international sport as a channel to connect with global audiences and drive the global adoption of cryptocurrency by embedding its products into everyday use cases.

The Choice of Champions

Elina Svitolina is one of the most decorated Ukrainian athletes of her generation - a former world No. 3, 20-time WTA title winner, Olympic bronze medalist. She arrives at Roland-Garros on the back of her third Rome title, claimed just days before the tournament - her 20th career WTA crown, a perfect 8-0 record in clay-court finals, and the clearest possible statement of intent heading into Paris. The WhiteBIT Nova card skin marks the moment.

The collaboration extends WhiteBIT's approach to making crypto genuinely useful the WhiteBIT Nova Visa card lets users spend crypto anywhere, converting balances at the point of sale. Pairing it with one of sport's most recognisable faces - and anchoring it to a live Grand Slam moment - connects the product to an audience that goes well beyond crypto natives.

“Sport and crypto are driven by the same principles- both reward discipline, both move fast, and both are rewriting the rules of what's possible. Partnering with Elina is a natural extension of what WhiteBIT Nova is built for: turning digital assets into a practical financial tool for people on the move. This collaboration is about more than a design - it's about shared values: ambition, resilience, and giving back.” - Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group (which includes the WhiteBIT exchange)

"Sport creates opportunities - on the court and beyond it. For me, competing at the highest level has always come with a responsibility to give back. Supporting young Ukrainians through education and sport is something I'm deeply committed to, and partnerships like this one help make it possible." - Elina Svitolina

Skin available from 19 May. While Svitolina plays in Paris, her card skin plays everywhere else.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, offering over 900 trading pairs, 350+ assets, and supporting 8 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is part of W Group, which serves more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Juventus, FC Barcelona, and the Ukrainian national football team. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

About the Elina Svitolina Foundation

The Elina Svitolina Foundation is a non-profit organisation established in 2019 to support Ukrainian children through access to sport, education, and social development programmes. Since February 2022, the Foundation has focused on humanitarian response, providing aid to children and families displaced or affected by the war in Ukraine.