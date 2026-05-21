UK Radio Station Mistakenly Reports King Charles' Death

Listeners heard the incorrect announcement on Tuesday before the station quickly retracted the report and temporarily suspended broadcasts.

Station officials said the error was caused by a problem in the broadcasting system that accidentally activated emergency content prepared for major national events.

The radio station later apologized to the royal family and listeners, saying there had been no intention to spread false information.

At the time of the incident, King Charles was on an official visit to Northern Ireland, where he attended cultural events and met local residents in Belfast.

British media organizations traditionally prepare special coverage and emergency broadcasts in advance for major royal events, including the deaths of senior members of the royal family.

King Charles III became monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and has since continued public engagements across the United Kingdom and abroad despite ongoing health concerns reported earlier this year.

The British royal family remains one of the most closely followed institutions in global media, and news related to the monarchy often receives immediate international attention and extensive live coverage.