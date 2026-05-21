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S. Korea Set to Send Earth Observation Satellite Into Orbit in July
(MENAFN) South Korea is set to send a cutting-edge Earth observation satellite into orbit from American soil this July, the country's space agency announced Thursday, marking another milestone in the nation's expanding space ambitions.
The next-generation medium satellite No. 4 is slated to lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, per South Korean media.
Designed to monitor agricultural conditions and survey forest resources, the satellite represents a critical addition to South Korea's remote-sensing capabilities. Ahead of the planned launch, the spacecraft is set to be shipped to the California launch facility beginning next month.
The satellite is the fourth model developed under a South Korea-led program aimed at standardizing a multipurpose Earth-observation platform weighing in at 500 kilograms — roughly 1,102 pounds — a class of spacecraft engineered for adaptability across a range of civilian and environmental applications.
The initiative underscores Seoul's push to establish a self-reliant and scalable space infrastructure, leveraging international launch partnerships as the country accelerates its presence in the increasingly competitive global space sector.
The next-generation medium satellite No. 4 is slated to lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, per South Korean media.
Designed to monitor agricultural conditions and survey forest resources, the satellite represents a critical addition to South Korea's remote-sensing capabilities. Ahead of the planned launch, the spacecraft is set to be shipped to the California launch facility beginning next month.
The satellite is the fourth model developed under a South Korea-led program aimed at standardizing a multipurpose Earth-observation platform weighing in at 500 kilograms — roughly 1,102 pounds — a class of spacecraft engineered for adaptability across a range of civilian and environmental applications.
The initiative underscores Seoul's push to establish a self-reliant and scalable space infrastructure, leveraging international launch partnerships as the country accelerates its presence in the increasingly competitive global space sector.
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