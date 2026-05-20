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Media Says US Intercepted Iran-Linked Oil Tanker in Indian Ocean
(MENAFN) Washington has seized an Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, marking an aggressive enforcement move even as diplomatic talks with Tehran press forward under continued US military and economic pressure.
The seized vessel, identified as the Skywave, was placed under US sanctions in March over its involvement in shipping Iranian crude. The tanker was likely carrying upward of one million barrels of oil loaded at Iran's Kharg Island in February, according to the report.
The Wall Street Journal, drawing on broker sources and shipping intelligence data from Lloyd's List Intelligence, indicated the ship had been operating in waters notorious for clandestine vessel-to-vessel oil transfers.
The seizure arrives against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions that flared following US and Israeli strikes against Iran in late February. Tehran responded forcefully — launching retaliatory strikes against Israel and US allies across the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates, while simultaneously shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint critical to global energy flows.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent talks held in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a durable peace framework. President Donald Trump subsequently extended the fragile truce for an indefinite period.
The seized vessel, identified as the Skywave, was placed under US sanctions in March over its involvement in shipping Iranian crude. The tanker was likely carrying upward of one million barrels of oil loaded at Iran's Kharg Island in February, according to the report.
The Wall Street Journal, drawing on broker sources and shipping intelligence data from Lloyd's List Intelligence, indicated the ship had been operating in waters notorious for clandestine vessel-to-vessel oil transfers.
The seizure arrives against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions that flared following US and Israeli strikes against Iran in late February. Tehran responded forcefully — launching retaliatory strikes against Israel and US allies across the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates, while simultaneously shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint critical to global energy flows.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent talks held in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a durable peace framework. President Donald Trump subsequently extended the fragile truce for an indefinite period.
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