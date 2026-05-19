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Iran Creates New Strait of Hormuz Authority
(MENAFN) Iran announced Monday the creation of a new governing body tasked with overseeing operations in the Strait of Hormuz — a move that signals a sharp escalation in the standoff between Tehran and Washington over one of the world's most critical energy corridors.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed the development via US social media platform X, stating the new authority would provide "immediate updates regarding Strait of Hormuz operations and the latest developments." No further details were disclosed regarding the body's structure, mandate, or scope of powers.
The announcement follows a significant move by Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee chairman Ebrahim Azizi, who revealed Saturday that Tehran had drawn up a mechanism to regulate maritime traffic through a designated route in Hormuz — and would levy fees "for the specialized services" provided under the system. "In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it," Azizi wrote on X.
The Strait of Hormuz sits at the center of global energy security, serving as the critical link between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and the broader international energy market. Any disruption to traffic through the waterway has historically triggered immediate concerns over global oil, fuel, and gas supplies — fears that have intensified sharply since the outbreak of the Iran war.
The roots of the current crisis trace back to February 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US allies across the Gulf, while simultaneously closing the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, but subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to yield a durable agreement. Since April 13, the US has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait — a pressure campaign that now faces a direct institutional counter from Tehran.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed the development via US social media platform X, stating the new authority would provide "immediate updates regarding Strait of Hormuz operations and the latest developments." No further details were disclosed regarding the body's structure, mandate, or scope of powers.
The announcement follows a significant move by Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee chairman Ebrahim Azizi, who revealed Saturday that Tehran had drawn up a mechanism to regulate maritime traffic through a designated route in Hormuz — and would levy fees "for the specialized services" provided under the system. "In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it," Azizi wrote on X.
The Strait of Hormuz sits at the center of global energy security, serving as the critical link between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and the broader international energy market. Any disruption to traffic through the waterway has historically triggered immediate concerns over global oil, fuel, and gas supplies — fears that have intensified sharply since the outbreak of the Iran war.
The roots of the current crisis trace back to February 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US allies across the Gulf, while simultaneously closing the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, but subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to yield a durable agreement. Since April 13, the US has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait — a pressure campaign that now faces a direct institutional counter from Tehran.
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