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Report Claims Iran May Transfer Enriched Uranium to Russia
(MENAFN) Iran is reportedly willing to transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to Russia as part of a potential agreement aimed at easing tensions with the United States, according to reports citing a leaked proposal allegedly sent by Tehran through Pakistani mediators.
Indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran have remained stalled since a ceasefire was reached in early April following weeks of conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel. Since then, both sides have continued exchanging proposals while rejecting key conditions put forward by the other.
According to the reported details of the proposal, Tehran is prepared to suspend parts of its nuclear activities for an extended period, but only if its enriched uranium reserves are moved to Russia rather than handed over to the United States. Reports added that Iran continues to reject any demand for the complete dismantling of its nuclear program.
Estimates from the International Atomic Energy Agency indicate that Iran currently possesses more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, while weapons-grade material generally requires enrichment levels of around 90% or higher.
Russia has repeatedly offered to help mediate the dispute and has proposed taking custody of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile as part of a broader settlement.
“Not only did we make such an offer; we already implemented it once before, back in 2015. Iran has complete trust in us, and not without reason,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists earlier this month.
Moscow has emphasized that it has upheld all previous agreements with Tehran and continues cooperation with Iran in the field of peaceful nuclear energy development.
Indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran have remained stalled since a ceasefire was reached in early April following weeks of conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel. Since then, both sides have continued exchanging proposals while rejecting key conditions put forward by the other.
According to the reported details of the proposal, Tehran is prepared to suspend parts of its nuclear activities for an extended period, but only if its enriched uranium reserves are moved to Russia rather than handed over to the United States. Reports added that Iran continues to reject any demand for the complete dismantling of its nuclear program.
Estimates from the International Atomic Energy Agency indicate that Iran currently possesses more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, while weapons-grade material generally requires enrichment levels of around 90% or higher.
Russia has repeatedly offered to help mediate the dispute and has proposed taking custody of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile as part of a broader settlement.
“Not only did we make such an offer; we already implemented it once before, back in 2015. Iran has complete trust in us, and not without reason,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists earlier this month.
Moscow has emphasized that it has upheld all previous agreements with Tehran and continues cooperation with Iran in the field of peaceful nuclear energy development.
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