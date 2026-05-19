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Israeli Strikes Hit Multiple Areas in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli forces launched artillery and air attacks on several towns in southern Lebanon on Monday, including shelling involving phosphorus munitions in the town of Arnoun, according to Lebanese state media reports.
Reports said the town, located in the Nabatieh district, came under “Israeli artillery shelling with internationally prohibited phosphorus shells.”
In the same region, Israeli aircraft reportedly struck the town of Toul, where several residential structures were said to have been destroyed during the bombardment.
Additional airstrikes were also reported in Kfar Tebnit and near the Litani River area close to Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.
In the Tyre district, Israeli warplanes carried out attacks on the Burj al-Shamali area, while separate strikes reportedly targeted the towns of Siddiqin and Bazouriyeh.
Further bombardments were reported in the Bint Jbeil district, where Israeli aircraft allegedly struck the towns of Frun and Qlaweya.
Earlier in the day, reports said one person was killed and eight others injured following an Israeli strike on the town of Ma’raka in the Tyre area.
The latest attacks occurred despite the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on April 17 and was later extended for an additional 45 days until early July.
According to official figures cited in reports, Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon since March 2 has resulted in more than 3,000 deaths, over 9,000 injuries, and the displacement of more than one million people.
Reports said the town, located in the Nabatieh district, came under “Israeli artillery shelling with internationally prohibited phosphorus shells.”
In the same region, Israeli aircraft reportedly struck the town of Toul, where several residential structures were said to have been destroyed during the bombardment.
Additional airstrikes were also reported in Kfar Tebnit and near the Litani River area close to Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.
In the Tyre district, Israeli warplanes carried out attacks on the Burj al-Shamali area, while separate strikes reportedly targeted the towns of Siddiqin and Bazouriyeh.
Further bombardments were reported in the Bint Jbeil district, where Israeli aircraft allegedly struck the towns of Frun and Qlaweya.
Earlier in the day, reports said one person was killed and eight others injured following an Israeli strike on the town of Ma’raka in the Tyre area.
The latest attacks occurred despite the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on April 17 and was later extended for an additional 45 days until early July.
According to official figures cited in reports, Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon since March 2 has resulted in more than 3,000 deaths, over 9,000 injuries, and the displacement of more than one million people.
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