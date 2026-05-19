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Israeli Cabinet Reviews Scenarios for Possible Renewed War on Iran
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened his security cabinet for a second time in as many days to discuss the possibility of renewed hostilities with Iran, according to Hebrew-language media reports.
The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the latest meeting followed an earlier cabinet session held on Sunday, which took place after a phone call between Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump aimed at coordinating next steps regarding Iran.
A source cited in the report and familiar with US deliberations claimed that a new American military strike on Iran is “not a question of if, but when,” suggesting that planning is already underway.
According to the same source, any forthcoming operation would differ from earlier actions and could involve targeting sites that were previously excluded from strikes authorized by Trump.
Israeli security officials, as quoted in the report, also indicated that preparations have already been made in anticipation of a potential new round of conflict with Iran.
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later introduced on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan, though subsequent talks in Islamabad reportedly failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a defined end date.
Reports also say the United States has maintained pressure on Iranian maritime activity in the region since mid-April.
The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the latest meeting followed an earlier cabinet session held on Sunday, which took place after a phone call between Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump aimed at coordinating next steps regarding Iran.
A source cited in the report and familiar with US deliberations claimed that a new American military strike on Iran is “not a question of if, but when,” suggesting that planning is already underway.
According to the same source, any forthcoming operation would differ from earlier actions and could involve targeting sites that were previously excluded from strikes authorized by Trump.
Israeli security officials, as quoted in the report, also indicated that preparations have already been made in anticipation of a potential new round of conflict with Iran.
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later introduced on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan, though subsequent talks in Islamabad reportedly failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a defined end date.
Reports also say the United States has maintained pressure on Iranian maritime activity in the region since mid-April.
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