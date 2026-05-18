Bolt Expands To Abu Dhabi Amid High Demand And Increased Ride-Hailing Activity
This expansion builds on strong e-hailing momentum with Bolt and its direct partner, Dubai Taxi Company.Recommended For You
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Last year, DTC reported a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in e-hailing activity across its taxi and limousine segments, mainly due to continued fleet expansion and growing customer adoption of digital booking channels.
That momentum carried into the first quarter of 2026, with e-hailing activity rising a further 9 per cent year-on-year. The ride-hailing service provider also saw an integration of 1,823 National Taxi services into its platform in the first quarter of 2026.
“Abu Dhabi is a natural next step for Bolt in the UAE. We have seen exceptional demand for reliable, app-based mobility, and this milestone gives residents and visitors in the capital access to a service that is fast, convenient, and built around their needs,” Vasilis Hadjiaslanis, General Manager of Bolt UAE, said.
“We are proud to be on this journey alongside our partners at DTC, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence across the UAE.”ALSO READ
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