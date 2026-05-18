Kuki-Zo Body Seeks PM Modi's Intervention In Manipur Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 18 (IANS) The Kuki-Zo Council, an apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur, sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the ongoing ethnic crisis and ensure protection, security, and a political solution to the issues faced by the community.

Kuki-Zo Council Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet and General Secretary Thangzamang, in a jointly signed memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, reiterated their eight-point charter of demands, including a political solution to the ethnic crisis through a separate administrative arrangement or Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo tribals.

The memorandum stated that the continuing conflict in Manipur has deeply fractured relations among the Meitei, Naga, and Kuki-Zo communities.

“The wounds inflicted by prolonged violence, killings, displacement, and destruction have created an environment where peaceful coexistence under the present administrative arrangement has become increasingly difficult,” the memorandum said.

“The Kuki-Zo people firmly believe that a lasting and peaceful solution to the Manipur crisis lies in the creation of separate administrative arrangements for the three major communities, the Meitei, the Naga, and the Kuki-Zo,” it added.

The Kuki-Zo Council claimed that the Kuki-Zo community faces existential threats from multiple sides and asserted that, for its survival, security, and protection, separation from the current administrative structure has become an unavoidable necessity.

According to the memorandum, the Kuki-Zo people have already submitted a demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature, and discussions in this regard are currently underway between the outfits under the Suspension of Operations agreement and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Among its other demands, the Kuki-Zo Council sought the introduction of helicopter services for Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas, the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, the deployment of adequate security forces along sensitive inter-district boundaries, and the relocation of examination centres for Kuki-Zo students to safer locations.

The Kuki-Zo Council also submitted a similar memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a separate memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister, the Kuki Students' Organisation demanded the immediate release of 14 abducted Kuki-Zo villagers and sought the abrogation of the ceasefire agreement with the NSCN-IM.

The Kuki Students' Organisation also demanded a National Investigation Agency or Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13 and called for rehabilitation, compensation, and long-term security guarantees for all victims of the ethnic violence.

Meanwhile, the World Baptist Alliance, Asia Pacific Baptist Federation, Council for Baptist Churches in North East India, and Manipur Baptist Convention appealed to the United Naga Council and Kuki Inpi Manipur to ensure the safe release of hostages held by various groups.

According to a police official, more than 40 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities had been held hostage by various groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts following the killing of three Baptist church leaders and the injuring of four others in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

However, 30 people from both communities were released on May 14 and 15 following sustained efforts by the authorities, community leaders, and various civil society organisations, the official said.