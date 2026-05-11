Ukraine Records Dozens Of Hantavirus Cases Each Year Public Health Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykola Hanich, spokesperson for the Public Health Center, said this during a television broadcast, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“In Ukraine, dozens of hantavirus infection cases are recorded annually, but this hantavirus is transmitted exclusively from rodents to humans,” Hanich said.

He explained that infection can occur through dust, contaminated surfaces, or food exposed to animal excretions.

To reduce the risk of infection, people are advised not to sweep areas where rodents may be present, as this can stir contaminated dust into the air. Instead, wet cleaning with disinfectants and the use of gloves are recommended, the Public Health Center spokesperson said.

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As reported by Ukrinform, an outbreak of hantavirus occurred aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius in the Atlantic Ocean, leaving three people dead. According to the vessel's itinerary published on its website, the MV Hondius departed from Ushuaia in southern Argentina on March 20 and was scheduled to complete its voyage in Cape Verde on May 4.

South African Health Ministry spokesperson Foster Mohale said there were about 150 tourists from various countries on board the vessel.

Two passengers aboard the Hondius cruise ship were officially diagnosed with hantavirus after being evacuated to the Netherlands.

A Swiss citizen who had traveled to South America on the cruise ship affected by the hantavirus outbreak tested positive for the virus after returning home and is currently undergoing treatment.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stated that five Ukrainian citizens are among the crew members of the MV Hondius, and there have been no signs of deterioration in their health.

On May 10, the MV Hondius arrived at the port of Tenerife in Spain.

Photo: Pixabay (illustrative)