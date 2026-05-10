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India Says Fourth Russian S-400 Air Defense System Is on its Way
(MENAFN) India has confirmed that another batch of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems is being delivered as part of its multi-billion-dollar defense agreement with Moscow, according to official statements.
Indian Air Force Deputy Chief Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti said the fourth S-400 Triumf unit has already been dispatched from Russia and is expected to arrive within the next month.
He also stated that the fifth and final system under the agreement is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026.
India signed the deal with Russia in 2018 to acquire five S-400 systems, widely regarded as among the world’s most advanced long-range air defense platforms. The agreement moved forward despite the possibility of US sanctions linked to major defense purchases from Russia.
Reports indicate that Indian Air Force officials completed pre-dispatch inspections of the incoming system in April before shipment.
Indian authorities have also reportedly approved plans to procure an additional five S-400 units in the future. The missile defense system is capable of engaging aerial targets at ranges of up to 400 kilometers.
According to Indian officials, the S-400 system played an important role during Operation Sindoor, the military confrontation with Pakistan earlier this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly praised the system during a visit to a military base after the ceasefire.
Reports also suggested that Pakistan relocated operational aircraft and aerial assets to bases farther from the border during the standoff to reduce vulnerability to Indian missile capabilities.
The newly arriving units are expected to be positioned along India’s western frontier near Pakistan, while the final system may reportedly be deployed in sectors facing China, according to reports.
Indian Air Force Deputy Chief Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti said the fourth S-400 Triumf unit has already been dispatched from Russia and is expected to arrive within the next month.
He also stated that the fifth and final system under the agreement is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026.
India signed the deal with Russia in 2018 to acquire five S-400 systems, widely regarded as among the world’s most advanced long-range air defense platforms. The agreement moved forward despite the possibility of US sanctions linked to major defense purchases from Russia.
Reports indicate that Indian Air Force officials completed pre-dispatch inspections of the incoming system in April before shipment.
Indian authorities have also reportedly approved plans to procure an additional five S-400 units in the future. The missile defense system is capable of engaging aerial targets at ranges of up to 400 kilometers.
According to Indian officials, the S-400 system played an important role during Operation Sindoor, the military confrontation with Pakistan earlier this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly praised the system during a visit to a military base after the ceasefire.
Reports also suggested that Pakistan relocated operational aircraft and aerial assets to bases farther from the border during the standoff to reduce vulnerability to Indian missile capabilities.
The newly arriving units are expected to be positioned along India’s western frontier near Pakistan, while the final system may reportedly be deployed in sectors facing China, according to reports.
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