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Suvrat Dhanorkar

Suvrat Dhanorkar


2026-05-18 09:05:23
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Operations Management, Georgia Institute of Technology
Profile Articles

Suvrat conducts research on supply chains, innovation, sustainability and climate risk.

Experience
  • 2025–present Associate professor, Georgia Tech
  • 2015–2025 Associate professor, Penn State University
Education
  • 2015 University of Minnesota, PhD in Business Administration

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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