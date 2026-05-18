403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Suvrat Dhanorkar
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Associate Professor of Operations Management, Georgia Institute of Technology
Suvrat conducts research on supply chains, innovation, sustainability and climate risk.Experience
- 2025–present Associate professor, Georgia Tech 2015–2025 Associate professor, Penn State University
- 2015 University of Minnesota, PhD in Business Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment