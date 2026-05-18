Bengal: Arms, Ammunition Recovered From Trinamool Leader's House 2 Held

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) Officers of Sagardighi Police Station in West Bengal's Murshidabad district seized a large quantity of firearms, cartridges and magazines from the house of a Trinamool Congress leader, police said on Monday.

The Trinamool Congress leader allegedly escaped by scaling a boundary wall soon after the police raid began on Sunday night. However, police arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

Police are investigating why such a large quantity of firearms and ammunition was allegedly stored in the house. The arrested persons were produced before the Jangipur Sub-Divisional Court on Monday, following which the court sent them to five days' police custody.

Police have also launched a search operation to trace the absconding Trinamool Congress leader.

After the change of government in the state, police have initiated action against several Trinamool Congress leaders and workers against whom allegations of extortion, intimidation and violence had been raised.

Police sources said intensified action was being taken against Trinamool Congress leaders allegedly involved in extortion and corruption in different areas, and the Sagardighi operation was part of that drive.

On Sunday night, police raided the residence of Noor Mehboob Alam, former block president of the Sagardighi Block Trinamool Congress.

During the raid, police seized two firearms, 17 rounds of cartridges, four magazines and two mobile phones from the house. Two persons were arrested in connection with the recovery, while Noor Mehboob Alam remains absconding.

The recovery of firearms and ammunition has triggered concern in the area. According to police, apart from firearms and cartridges, a vehicle, sharp country-made weapons and two mobile phones were also recovered during the raid.

Police sources said a minor was also detained during the operation. Investigators suspect that the arrested persons were aware of where the firearms and cartridges had been kept.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway. On Monday, police produced the arrested persons before the Jangipur Sub-Divisional Court and sought 10 days' police custody. However, the court granted five days' police custody.