Pakistan Kills Militants, Detain Three Commanders in Balochistan Operation

(MENAFN) According to reports, Pakistani security forces have killed more than 35 militants and arrested three senior commanders during an ongoing intelligence-driven operation in the southwestern province of Balochistan.



The operation, which began on May 13 in the Mangla Zarghoon Ghar area on the outskirts of Quetta, targeted individuals linked to banned organizations, according to a statement from Shahid Rind, an aide to the chief minister on media and political affairs.



Rind said multiple militant hideouts, training camps, and logistical sites were destroyed during the operation, according to reports.



He added that the arrest of three key commanders had yielded “highly critical and actionable intelligence,” and further targeted operations were being carried out based on information obtained from detainees.



According to reports, the operation also disrupted support networks operating in the region that were allegedly assisting militant activity.



Rind stated that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their efforts to eliminate militancy and maintain stability in the province, urging local residents to cooperate with authorities and report any suspicious activity.

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