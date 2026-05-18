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Three Suspects Detained After Series of Shootings in Austin, Texas
(MENAFN) Authorities in Austin, Texas, have taken three suspects into custody following a string of shootings that left four people injured, according to reports.
Police confirmed that the final suspect was apprehended by local law enforcement in Manor, completing the arrests of all individuals sought in connection with the case. Officials said the suspects are believed to be linked to at least 10 separate shooting incidents that occurred between Saturday and Sunday.
Law enforcement reported that one victim sustained serious injuries, while three others were treated for minor wounds. According to reports, investigators believe the attacks were random in nature, and no clear motive has yet been established.
Several of the incidents took place in South Austin, including at least two cases in which fire stations were struck by gunfire over the weekend. Authorities confirmed that although the buildings were hit, no firefighters were injured, with only limited property damage reported.
Police had briefly issued a shelter-in-place order in parts of South Austin during the search operation, while restrictions in nearby Manor remained active until the final suspect was located. Those restrictions have since been lifted.
Officials stated that the investigation is still ongoing and urged residents to stay alert and report any relevant information to law enforcement or local crime tip services.
Police confirmed that the final suspect was apprehended by local law enforcement in Manor, completing the arrests of all individuals sought in connection with the case. Officials said the suspects are believed to be linked to at least 10 separate shooting incidents that occurred between Saturday and Sunday.
Law enforcement reported that one victim sustained serious injuries, while three others were treated for minor wounds. According to reports, investigators believe the attacks were random in nature, and no clear motive has yet been established.
Several of the incidents took place in South Austin, including at least two cases in which fire stations were struck by gunfire over the weekend. Authorities confirmed that although the buildings were hit, no firefighters were injured, with only limited property damage reported.
Police had briefly issued a shelter-in-place order in parts of South Austin during the search operation, while restrictions in nearby Manor remained active until the final suspect was located. Those restrictions have since been lifted.
Officials stated that the investigation is still ongoing and urged residents to stay alert and report any relevant information to law enforcement or local crime tip services.
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