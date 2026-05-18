Assam Rifles Seize 1,200 Detonators In Mizoram, One Held

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, May 18 (IANS) Assam Rifles personnel seized 1,200 detonators and arrested an individual in Mizoram's Aizawl district, officials said on Monday.

A defence spokesman said that in a successful operation, Assam Rifles troops recovered the detonators, used to trigger a larger explosion in a bomb or explosive charge, from the Durtlang area of Aizawl.

During the operation, one individual was apprehended, and his vehicle seized.

The spokesman said that the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of explosive materials in the Aizawl area.

Acting swiftly on the information, troopers of the Assam Rifles carried out vehicle interception and checking in the suspected area, he said. During the check, the team recovered 1,200 detonators concealed inside the driver's seat of the vehicle.

The entire operation was conducted with utmost caution, keeping in view the sensitive nature of the recovered items.

The apprehended individual, along with the recovered detonators and vehicle, has been handed over to the Durtlang police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

An Assam Rifles statement said that the successful recovery once again highlights the unwavering commitment of the Assam Rifles towards maintaining peace, security and stability in Mizoram.

Assam Rifles continues to remain vigilant and committed in its efforts to curb illegal activities and ensure safety in the region, it noted.

Aizawl district shares inter-district borders with Champhai and Mamit districts, which in turn share unfenced international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively. Officials suspect that the explosive materials were procured for trans-border smuggling.

Mizoram has emerged as a major drug and various contraband trafficking corridors in Northeast India due to its long, unfenced borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh. Among the most commonly trafficked narcotic substances from Myanmar are highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, widely known as Yaba or“party tablets”, and heroin. Often referred to as the“crazy drug”, these tablets contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are strictly banned in India. Officials said that such illegal consignments are frequently smuggled through six districts of Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.