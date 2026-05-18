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UN Rapporteur Calls on Mediterranean States to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla
(MENAFN) A UN Special Rapporteur has urged Mediterranean countries to ensure the safety of a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla after activists reported unidentified vessels operating near their convoy in international waters, according to reports.
Francesca Albanese called on governments via social media to protect civilian vessels involved in the mission and encouraged states to take steps she described as necessary to challenge the blockade on Gaza. She also emphasized the need for international action, urging stronger measures related to accountability and humanitarian access.
Her remarks came after the Global Sumud Flotilla reported encountering “unidentified vessels” near its fleet while traveling through the Mediterranean. The group said naval units, speedboats, and drones were observed in the vicinity as the convoy continued its journey toward Gaza.
According to reports, the flotilla stated it had entered international waters and continued its mission despite earlier disruptions. The initiative is part of a broader effort to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge restrictions on Gaza, with organizers citing previous attempts that were intercepted or obstructed during earlier phases of the campaign.
The wider context of the mission, as described in reports, includes longstanding restrictions on Gaza and repeated maritime aid attempts in recent years, alongside ongoing conflict that has resulted in extensive humanitarian consequences in the territory.
Francesca Albanese called on governments via social media to protect civilian vessels involved in the mission and encouraged states to take steps she described as necessary to challenge the blockade on Gaza. She also emphasized the need for international action, urging stronger measures related to accountability and humanitarian access.
Her remarks came after the Global Sumud Flotilla reported encountering “unidentified vessels” near its fleet while traveling through the Mediterranean. The group said naval units, speedboats, and drones were observed in the vicinity as the convoy continued its journey toward Gaza.
According to reports, the flotilla stated it had entered international waters and continued its mission despite earlier disruptions. The initiative is part of a broader effort to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge restrictions on Gaza, with organizers citing previous attempts that were intercepted or obstructed during earlier phases of the campaign.
The wider context of the mission, as described in reports, includes longstanding restrictions on Gaza and repeated maritime aid attempts in recent years, alongside ongoing conflict that has resulted in extensive humanitarian consequences in the territory.
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