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Karmod Delivers 192-Person Modular Worker Housing in Turkey's Bolu
(MENAFN) Turkish modular construction firm Karmod announced Wednesday the successful completion of a container-based worker accommodation complex at a food production facility in Bolu province, northwestern Turkey — its latest deployment of industrial housing solutions for the country's manufacturing sector.
The project, finalized in the Mudurnu district, comprises a two-story containerized housing structure with the capacity to simultaneously shelter 192 workers. The facility was purpose-built for a food manufacturing plant, reflecting what the company describes as accelerating demand for site-integrated worker accommodation across Turkey's industrial landscape.
Karmod Container General Manager Ensar Cankaya said the solution directly addresses a persistent and costly challenge confronting factory operators nationwide.
"Investors were facing major challenges in housing workers due to the lack of rental homes near factory sites or high rental costs in those regions," he said.
He added that market demand drove the company's pivot toward factory-specific modular design: "Based on growing demand, we specially designed our container structures for factory worker accommodation. We prepare container housing buildings with the highest level of ergonomics, especially for production facilities located in rural areas or employing seasonal workers."
According to Cankaya, Karmod's turnkey approach eliminates the logistical burden typically associated with housing industrial workforces — removing the need for employers to source local rentals, cover housing stipends, or coordinate daily transportation. The model, he noted, generates measurable advantages for both facility operators and their employees.
The company's accommodation units are engineered to support a range of living configurations, including family-oriented layouts. Structurally, the buildings can rise to four stories in a block format, with individual rooms arranged sequentially along each floor.
Sanitary infrastructure, Cankaya explained, is adaptable to the operator's specifications: "Toilet and shower units can either be designed as private facilities inside each room or as shared-use units on every floor." He further outlined an alternative model suited to longer-term deployments: "We also offer container lodging house models where employees can stay together with their families. This model is particularly preferred by food factories and production farms located in rural areas."
The Mudurnu facility marks Karmod's most recent delivery in a growing portfolio of industrial housing projects, as manufacturers across Turkey's rural and peri-urban regions increasingly turn to modular construction to resolve workforce accommodation gaps.
The project, finalized in the Mudurnu district, comprises a two-story containerized housing structure with the capacity to simultaneously shelter 192 workers. The facility was purpose-built for a food manufacturing plant, reflecting what the company describes as accelerating demand for site-integrated worker accommodation across Turkey's industrial landscape.
Karmod Container General Manager Ensar Cankaya said the solution directly addresses a persistent and costly challenge confronting factory operators nationwide.
"Investors were facing major challenges in housing workers due to the lack of rental homes near factory sites or high rental costs in those regions," he said.
He added that market demand drove the company's pivot toward factory-specific modular design: "Based on growing demand, we specially designed our container structures for factory worker accommodation. We prepare container housing buildings with the highest level of ergonomics, especially for production facilities located in rural areas or employing seasonal workers."
According to Cankaya, Karmod's turnkey approach eliminates the logistical burden typically associated with housing industrial workforces — removing the need for employers to source local rentals, cover housing stipends, or coordinate daily transportation. The model, he noted, generates measurable advantages for both facility operators and their employees.
The company's accommodation units are engineered to support a range of living configurations, including family-oriented layouts. Structurally, the buildings can rise to four stories in a block format, with individual rooms arranged sequentially along each floor.
Sanitary infrastructure, Cankaya explained, is adaptable to the operator's specifications: "Toilet and shower units can either be designed as private facilities inside each room or as shared-use units on every floor." He further outlined an alternative model suited to longer-term deployments: "We also offer container lodging house models where employees can stay together with their families. This model is particularly preferred by food factories and production farms located in rural areas."
The Mudurnu facility marks Karmod's most recent delivery in a growing portfolio of industrial housing projects, as manufacturers across Turkey's rural and peri-urban regions increasingly turn to modular construction to resolve workforce accommodation gaps.
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