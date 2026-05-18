Africa CDC Confirms Ebola Outbreak In Eastern DR Congo

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KINSHASA, May 15 (Bernama-Xinhua) -- Health authorities confirmed a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Friday, reported Xinhua.

Hundreds of suspected cases have been reported in Ituri Province, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Preliminary tests by the National Institute of Biomedical Research detected the virus in 13 of 20 samples, Africa CDC said in a statement, citing consultations with the DRC's Health Ministry and National Public Health Institute.

About 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have been recorded, mainly in Mongwalu and Rwampara, with four deaths among confirmed cases. Suspected cases have also been reported in Bunia.

Africa CDC warned of a high risk of further spread due to urban settings, population movement, mining activities, insecurity, and proximity to Uganda and South Sudan.

The agency convened an urgent meeting on Friday afternoon with health authorities from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan, as well as key international partners, to strengthen cross-border coordination, surveillance and response efforts.

Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya stressed that rapid regional coordination is essential due to the high mobility between affected areas and neighbouring countries.

-- BERNAMA-XINHUA