CBSE Makes Three-Language Compulsory In Classes 9-10

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the study of three languages compulsory for students of Class IX from July 1, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

In a circular issued on May 15, the CBSE said students will be required to study three languages - R1, R2 and R3 - with at least two of them being native Indian languages.

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“With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages,” the circular stated.

The Board, however, clarified that there will be no Board examination for the third language at the Class X level.

“All assessments for R3 shall be entirely school-based and internal,” the CBSE said, adding that students' performance in the third language would be reflected in the CBSE certificate.

The Board said no student would be barred from appearing in the Class X Board examinations because of the third language requirement.

According to the circular, schools may offer any language listed by the CBSE, provided at least two of the three selected languages are Indian languages. Foreign languages may only be studied as the third language if the other two are Indian languages, or as an optional fourth language.

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As part of the transition process, Class IX students will temporarily use Class VI textbooks for the third language until dedicated secondary-level textbooks are developed. Schools have also been asked to supplement the curriculum with local and regional literary content.

The CBSE further said schools facing shortages of qualified language teachers may adopt interim measures such as inter-school resource sharing, virtual teaching support, and engagement of retired teachers or qualified postgraduates.

Special relaxations have also been announced for Children with Special Needs (CwSN), schools located outside India, and foreign students returning to the country on a case-by-case basis.

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