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2 Gujarat Tourists Killed In Pahalgam Accident

2 Gujarat Tourists Killed In Pahalgam Accident


2026-05-16 07:03:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two tourists from Gujarat were killed and three others injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place at Mandlan area of Pahalgam when a Tavera vehicle bearing registration number JK21A-0379 was travelling from Pahalgam to Aru.


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Officials said one tourist died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries in the accident.“One of the injured later succumbed at the hospital,” they said.

The deceased have been identified as Bawin Bhavsar and his wife Awin Bhavsar, both residents of Gujarat.

The injured were identified as Naina, wife of Ashokbhai; Ashok Naina, both residents of Gujarat; and Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Pahalgam. All the injured were shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

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Police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the incident.

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Kashmir Observer

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