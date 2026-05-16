Emotional Return Of Kashmiri Pandits Revive Memories Of Shared Past

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Emotional scenes unfolded across north Kashmir on Saturday as displaced Kashmiri Pandits returned to ancestral temples in Sopore and Bandipora, reconnecting with old neighbours, reviving memories of coexistence, and participating in religious gatherings after decades of separation.

At the historic Nandkishwar Ji Maharaja temple in Seer Jagir area of Sopore, devotees gathered on the occasion of Jyeshtha Amavasya to offer prayers amid a peaceful atmosphere. Local Muslim residents joined the gathering, welcoming the visiting families in what many described as a powerful reminder of Kashmir's shared heritage.

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For several attendees, the visit carried significance beyond religion, symbolising a return to roots and relationships disrupted by the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

“We had once thought returning here would never be possible,” said Sanjay Pandith, one of the devotees.“Today the atmosphere is peaceful and normal. The love shown by our Muslim brothers made us emotional. Kashmir is in our veins.”

Another devotee, Rakesh, said the gathering revived memories of communal harmony that once defined life in Kashmir.“Coming here brings back memories of the same brotherhood we grew up with. We hope to organise a full hawan next year with even greater participation,” he said.

Local residents described the return of Pandits to the shrine as emotionally significant for the wider community as well.

“Kashmir feels complete again when our Pandit brothers are among us,” said Rameez Ahmad, a resident of Sopore.“They are part of our society and culture. Seeing them here again strengthens trust and brotherhood.”

Younger residents, many of whom had only heard stories about Kashmiri Pandits from elders, also reflected on the moment.

“My father broke down after meeting a childhood friend after decades,” said Umar Fayaz, 24.“I had only heard stories about Pandits living here. Today I saw those stories come alive.”

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Meanwhile, in Bandipora's Sumbal area, hundreds of displaced Kashmiri Pandits returned to the historic Nand Kishore Temple after 37 years to participate in the annual three-day Sumbli Mawas festival.

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The festival, observed on the birth anniversary of Nand Kishore Maharaj, drew devotees from different parts of the country who gathered to offer prayers, revisit ancestral villages, and reconnect with old neighbours and friends.

The temple premises witnessed emotional reunions as families met after decades during the annual gathering, which many described as a symbol of remembrance and communal harmony.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Indu Kanwal Chib, who visited the shrine and participated in prayers, said the participation of local residents reflected Kashmir's shared traditions.

“It is heartening to see the local community actively participating in the event and welcoming the visiting families. Such gatherings strengthen bonds between communities and preserve our collective heritage,” she said.

Many devotees said returning to Kashmir after decades was deeply emotional.

“We are happy to return to our motherland after so many years. Our Muslim neighbours took care of this temple in our absence, and we will always remain thankful to them,” said Sunil Kaul, a devotee visiting from outside Kashmir.

Another participant, Ashok Kumar, said the annual gathering helped the displaced community maintain its connection with the Valley.

“No matter where we live, our roots are here. Coming back every year keeps our traditions and memories alive,” he said.

Locals also assisted in arrangements for the festival and welcomed the visiting families.

“Pandits are part of our family. Their return reconnects us with our shared traditions and old memories,” said Rather Mehraj, a resident of Sumbal.

Officials said elaborate security and administrative arrangements had been put in place for both events.

The gatherings in Sopore and Bandipora come as Kashmir has witnessed increasing inter-community participation in religious and cultural events in recent years, offering fresh hope for reconciliation and revival of old bonds fractured by decades of conflict.