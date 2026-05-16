Dry Weather In Kashmir Till May 18 Rain Likely Thereafter

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir till May 18, with fresh spells of light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely thereafter.

According to the MeT Department, weather conditions remained partly to generally cloudy across the Union Territory on Friday, with light rain and thundershower activity reported at several places.

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The department said weather is expected to remain generally dry on May 17 and 18.

However, from May 19 to 20, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness generally cloudy weather with spells of light rain and thundershowers at scattered places.

Generally cloudy conditions with brief spells of rain are also expected at isolated places on May 21, while weather is likely to remain mostly dry again on May 22 and 23.

Fresh spells of light rain and thundershowers are likely at isolated to scattered places during May 24 and 25, the department said.

The MeT office also issued an advisory warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour at a few places in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions during May 16 and again between May 19 and 20.

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“People are advised to suspend boating and shikara riding generally towards afternoon and late afternoon hours,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, 1.5 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 12.4 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, while tourist resorts including Pahalgam and Gulmarg witnessed cloudy conditions during the day.

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