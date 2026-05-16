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Bitrecover PST Splitter Tool Improves PST File Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Grandville, Michigan, USA, 16 May 2026:- BitRecover Software has just launched a new version of PST splitter tool, which is now easier to use for users who are looking for a solution to break large size PST files into smaller parts on their Windows system. BitRecover PST splitter tool version 6.0 is now splitting PST files more accurately without corruption & error.
This released version 6.0 is specially designed to improve Outlook performance and prevent PST file from corruption. Users can simply use this tool to split large PST files without facing issues while dividing them into smaller parts. This PST splitter tool can split password-protected PST files with full data integrity. It also keeps email properties along with metadata & timestamps.
Users who are in search of privacy-based PST splitter software, they can try this tool to split their PST files. This tool is a reliable option for them, it preserves email threads intact, scans PST files instantly, and gives no size restriction. The users can smoothly split their PST files with a seamless user experience, due to its automatic file detection feature.
PST splitter tool allows users to not only split PST files, but also extract them from their original folders. BitRecover PST Splitter tool version 6.0 can break PST files from their source data file, which is based on folders. Secondly, users can also extract chosen PST folders into a single PST file. Whether they handle multiple PST files or want to preserve them in specific folders from multiple PST files as a single PST.
Users can use its specialized split filter options to split their PST files into sizes, such as 2, 5, 10, or 20 GB, which helps them to improve their Outlook performance. Apart from this, this PST splitter tool is designed with smart algorithms that can do both single and bulk splits at once without data loss & corruption.
The updated version of this PST splitter tool is suitable for every type of user, whether users are professional, technical, non-technical, or a newbie. They can all use this tool without worrying about their PST files and reduce their mailbox size while improving their Outlook performance, with no technical troubles.
A newly launched version of PST splitter tool by BitRecover Software is ready to download from their official website.
For more details, visit the official Bitrecover Software page.
Media Contact:
BitRecover Software Pvt. Ltd.
Email: [email protected]
Website -
BitRecover, 2885 Sanford Ave SW #35065 Grandville, MI 49418, USA
This released version 6.0 is specially designed to improve Outlook performance and prevent PST file from corruption. Users can simply use this tool to split large PST files without facing issues while dividing them into smaller parts. This PST splitter tool can split password-protected PST files with full data integrity. It also keeps email properties along with metadata & timestamps.
Users who are in search of privacy-based PST splitter software, they can try this tool to split their PST files. This tool is a reliable option for them, it preserves email threads intact, scans PST files instantly, and gives no size restriction. The users can smoothly split their PST files with a seamless user experience, due to its automatic file detection feature.
PST splitter tool allows users to not only split PST files, but also extract them from their original folders. BitRecover PST Splitter tool version 6.0 can break PST files from their source data file, which is based on folders. Secondly, users can also extract chosen PST folders into a single PST file. Whether they handle multiple PST files or want to preserve them in specific folders from multiple PST files as a single PST.
Users can use its specialized split filter options to split their PST files into sizes, such as 2, 5, 10, or 20 GB, which helps them to improve their Outlook performance. Apart from this, this PST splitter tool is designed with smart algorithms that can do both single and bulk splits at once without data loss & corruption.
The updated version of this PST splitter tool is suitable for every type of user, whether users are professional, technical, non-technical, or a newbie. They can all use this tool without worrying about their PST files and reduce their mailbox size while improving their Outlook performance, with no technical troubles.
A newly launched version of PST splitter tool by BitRecover Software is ready to download from their official website.
For more details, visit the official Bitrecover Software page.
Media Contact:
BitRecover Software Pvt. Ltd.
Email: [email protected]
Website -
BitRecover, 2885 Sanford Ave SW #35065 Grandville, MI 49418, USA
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