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Chief Minister Of Pakistan's Punjab Province Arrives In Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of the Punjab Province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, arrived in Azerbaijan on Saturday to participate in the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Chief Minister of the Punjab Province was welcomed by officials.
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