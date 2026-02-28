Oneplus 2026 Launch Plans Leak: Nord 6, 15S, Buds Pro 4, And More Coming

If reports are to be believed, OnePlus is planning to launch a whole lot of new products in 2026. Fresh reports suggest that the company is getting ready to release a wide range of products in the next few weeks, including smartphones, audio devices, and even a premium tablet. The buzz is that these launches will target different price points, from mid-range and flagship all the way to the budget segment. Word on the street is that the first announcements could start as early as next month. However, the company hasn't given any official confirmation yet.

Well-known tech leaker Yogesh Brar shared on X that the company's upcoming product list might include the OnePlus Nord 6, a new premium tablet, the next-gen Buds Pro earbuds, the OnePlus 15S, and a new budget smartphone. The first set of launches are expected between late March and early April, a timeline that has been hinted at in previous reports too.

OnePlus Nord 6

The OnePlus Nord 6 has already been spotted on various certification sites and benchmark platforms. It's expected to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 12GB of RAM, and the Android 16 operating system. Reports also suggest that the phone might have a 50-megapixel main camera and support 80W wired fast charging.

Is the OnePlus 15S coming?

Meanwhile, there's new info on the OnePlus 15S, a phone that was earlier thought to be cancelled. It seems the phone is back in the launch plan and is currently in the development stage, though there might be some changes to its camera hardware. It's expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the OnePlus 15T. Reports suggest it could have features like a 6.31-inch OLED display, a dual rear camera setup, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. On top of that, there's a chance the OnePlus Buds Pro 4 might also be introduced. It will be the successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which was launched in August 2025 and got a great response. More details about the Buds Pro 4's features haven't come out yet.

For context, the OnePlus Buds 4 was launched in India in July 2025 for ₹5,999. The company claims these earphones, which feature a dual-driver system, Hi-Res wireless audio support, and up to 55dB adaptive ANC, offer up to 45 hours of playback time with the charging case. They also come with real-time AI translation support.

