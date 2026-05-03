Chris Perkins: Crypto Industry Safe If Clarity Act Isn't Enacted

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The US crypto sector is unlikely to lose momentum even if the CLARITY Act, the proposed framework intended to bring sharper regulatory guidance to digital assets, stalls in Congress. That is the view of Chris Perkins, chief executive of 250 Digital Asset Management, who told Cointelegraph 's Chain Reaction podcast that the industry should not hinge on a single bill. Perkins argued that the two key US regulators are already laying down workable frameworks that could outlive any one legislative effort.

Perkins pointed to ongoing work by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), particularly the agencies' joint interpretation issued in March on how federal securities laws apply to crypto assets. He framed this as a crucial step toward real policy certainty, predictability, and a formal taxonomy for digital assets, rather than a political ideal.

Regulatory progress in the US is continuing independently of CLARITY Act passage, with ongoing policy work from the SEC and CFTC shaping the landscape. Token classification as securities has evolved from a“death sentence” to a pathway for structured compliance, thanks to deliberate policy creation and precedent. Passing the CLARITY Act could embed regulatory clarity for a long horizon, making it harder for future administrations to unwind the framework. The latest stablecoin yield provisions have intensified hopes that the CLARITY Act could move forward soon, signaling potential legislative momentum.

Key takeawaysRegulatory momentum persists beyond a single bill

On the Chain Reaction podcast, Perkins emphasized that the two regulators are actively building a more coherent framework for digital assets. The March joint interpretation-reported as a synchronized stance by the SEC and CFTC-offers a concrete roadmap for compliance and enforcement that can endure beyond shifts in political leadership. Perkins called this development a meaningful advance, arguing that it provides certainty, stability, and a usable taxonomy for market participants.

“They're creating policy and precedent every single day, and they are giving us the one thing we've needed for a very long time: certainty, stability, and ultimately a taxonomy,” Perkins said. He noted that the political climate around crypto regulation has shifted since earlier eras when token classifications as securities could trigger aggressive enforcement and delistings, leaving little room for compliant pathways in the United States.

Perkins did not frame CLARITY Act passage as the sole determinant of the industry's fate. Rather, he suggested that even if the bill does not advance, the momentum created by regulators and the evolving framework would keep the market on a more navigable course. In his view, the direction of travel matters just as much as the destination, and that direction appears to be toward greater regulatory legitimacy.

CLARITY Act: a potential anchor for policy

Industry sentiment has grown more positive about CLARITY Act prospects in light of other regulatory developments. The article notes that the timing around the bill could be linked to broader regulatory negotiations, including the freshly published stablecoin yield provisions that have been the subject of bipartisan discussion in Congress.

Coinbase chief legal officer Faryar Shirzad weighed in on the moment, posting after Senators Thom Tillis and Angela Alsobrooks released a final text intended to resolve the stablecoin yield dispute between the banking and crypto sectors. Shirzad urged lawmakers to“get CLARITY done,” signaling industry enthusiasm for a clear and durable framework that could govern a broad swath of digital assets, not just stablecoins.

The bill's potential to constrain future administrations from easily unwinding regulatory policy is a recurring theme among supporters. Perkins argued that once a law is enacted, unwinding it becomes more arduous, which he sees as a stabilizing factor for the industry. The saying that“it takes an act of Congress to do something” resonates with the view that legislative clarity could be a shield against abrupt reversals in policy direction.

Regulators' emphasis on clear classifications and accountable oversight also aligns with broader market needs. Investors, traders, and builders want predictable rules around custody, exchanges, disclosure, and anti-fraud measures. If CLARITY Act advances, proponents contend, the US could offer a more stable environment for capital formation and innovation, reducing the risk of abrupt regulatory shifts that have previously unsettled the market.

What readers should watch next

The conversation around CLARITY Act remains closely tied to ongoing negotiations over stablecoins and the broader regulatory posture toward digital assets. Several senators have publicly weighed in on timing and necessity. Senator Bernie Moreno has signaled that he expects the CLARITY Act to be resolved by the end of May. On April 11, Senator Cynthia Lummis warned that“it's now or never” for getting a resolution. These remarks underscore the continued political interest in providing a definitive, workable framework for crypto markets in the near term.

Analysts and industry participants will be watching several cross-cutting factors: the pace of the SEC-CFTC collaboration on enforcement and rulemaking; the specifics of any final CLARITY Act language and how it clarifies asset categorization, registration requirements, and compliance infrastructure; and the potential alignment of stablecoin governance with traditional financial regulatory regimes. The market will also be attentive to how regulators respond to new technologies and business models that emerge as crypto markets mature, such as on-chain finance tools, tokenized assets, and decentralized platforms that intersect with conventional banking rails.

In the longer run, Perkins and others argue that the most consequential outcomes may be less about any single bill and more about the durability of the policy framework that emerges. If the current policy trajectory yields a robust taxonomy and enforceable rules, the industry could benefit from stronger institutional participation, clearer pathways to listing and trading tokens, and more predictable interactions with banks and other financial partners. If not, the steady march of regulatory development-driven by the SEC, CFTC, and other federal agencies-could still deliver the clarity that the market has sought for years.

As the debate continues, readers should monitor updates on regulatory interpretations, the progress of the CLARITY Act, and the evolving stance of lawmakers on stablecoins, as these elements will collectively shape the operating environment for crypto companies, investors, and users across the United States.

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