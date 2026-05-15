Woman Creates Netflix-Style Trailer To Ask Bosses For Bali Leave, Internet Says 'Give Her A Raise' Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) A woman's unconventional way of asking her bosses for leave has gone viral on social media, with millions of users praising her creativity and sense of humour.

Instead of writing a formal email or scheduling a routine office conversation, a woman named Talia decided to ask for leave through a dramatic Netflix -style trailer. The video, which has now crossed over 7 million views online, shows her requesting a 10-day leave of absence from her bosses, Frank and Jack, so she could travel to Bali for a holiday.

The now-viral clip unfolds like a documentary teaser, complete with dramatic questioning, suspenseful pauses and nervous reactions.

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The trailer opens with an interviewer questioning Talia about her recent behaviour.

“Do you want to confess why you've been on so edge lately?” the interviewer asks.

To this, Talia responds,“I need to ask Frank and Jack a question.”

The interviewer then continues,“Is that why you're being so strange?”

Talia replies,“I just can't bring myself to do it. I can't do it, I haven't found the right time to do it.”

The conversation builds tension before the interviewer tells her,“Talia, the right time is now.”

Finally revealing the reason behind her nervousness, Talia says,“I need 10 days of leave to go to Bali and have heaps of fun.”

The mock trailer then ends dramatically with the question:“So was it a yes or no?”

The video portrays Talia facing what it describes as a nerve-wracking challenge - asking her bosses, Frank and Jack, for permission to take a 10-day holiday to Bali.

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The video also captured Frank and Jack reacting to the unusual leave request. Both appeared nervous while watching the trailer unfold.

“You have been on edge lately,” they told Talia after watching the clip.

They also jokingly asked whether they were expected to respond in a similar style.

“Do we have to send our response in a video format?” they asked.

Talia then clarified,“In a documentary trailer format.”

Still processing the request, the bosses replied,“yes or no or is there like a third option.”

The outcome of the leave request has not yet been revealed.

Internet Praises The Creativity

The video quickly gained traction online, with users flooding the comments section with reactions. Many praised Talia for the effort she put into the request, while others joked that the cinematic production alone deserved approval.

One user wrote,“This girl needs a raise and 15 days leave.”

Another commented,“This seems like an amazing place to work.”

“God these just keep getting better and better 🤣 kinso“working remotely from Bali” content incoming,” a third user wrote.

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Another person commented,“She deserves that YES, after that documentary!”

“They looked even more on edge,” another user joked.

The viral video has also reignited conversations online about workplace culture and the changing relationship between employees and employers, especially among younger professionals who are increasingly blending humour, creativity and social media trends into office life.

While the internet still waits to find out whether Talia's Bali leave request was approved, the video has already succeeded in turning a routine office interaction into viral entertainment.