Meenakshi Seshadri Recalls Fond Memories Of Working With Chiranjeevi For The Song 'Lashkara' 33 Years Ago

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri seems to have taken a trip down memory lane as she recalled her fond memories of working with South superstar Chiranjeevi on the iconic song 'Lashkara'.

Sharing a graceful dance reel on social media on Friday night, Meenakshi revisited one of the most loved songs from her career and opened up about the beautiful experience of filming it in Ooty.

Along with the video, Meenakshi wrote, "I got to work with my favorite producer N.N. Sippy in Meri Jung, Aag Se Khelenge and Aaj Ka Goondaraj. It was a pleasure to work with Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi. Being a great dancer himself we had several dance numbers in the movie. Lashkara was a fun folk piece shot in beautiful Ooty."

In the reel, Meenakshi is seen dressed elegantly in a black outfit, and dancing to the iconic song.

For the uninitiated, 'Lashkara' was released nearly 33 years ago and featured in the 1992 film Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj.

The movie was directed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty and produced by N. N. Sippy. It starred Chiranjeevi, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. The action drama revolved around a righteous man taking on crime and corruption.

Meenakshi also fondly remembered collaborating with N.N. Sippy on films like Meri Jung and Aag Se Khelenge, calling him as her favourite producer.

For those uninitiated, Meenakshi Seshadri made her Bollywood debut in the early 1980s with Subhash Ghai's Hero opposite Jackie Shroff.

She went on to deliver some of the most superhit movies of the late 80's and 90's era of Bollywood.

Her performances in movies like Damini, Ghayal, and Jurm, were applauded highly for her acting and dancing skills.

After stepping away from films at the peak of her career, she moved to the US to focus on family life.

–IANS

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