1,557 Political Prisoners File for Amnesty Under Venezuela’s New Law
(MENAFN) Venezuela began releasing hundreds of political detainees Saturday after more than 1,500 prisoners filed for amnesty under a sweeping new law enacted just days ago — a dramatic reversal for a government that has long refused to acknowledge holding political prisoners.
National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez announced the surge in applications in a statement Saturday, disclosing that the total had ballooned overnight.
"As of yesterday, there were 405 applications from people deprived of liberty. Today, an additional 1,152 applications were received, bringing the total to 1,557. These are being addressed immediately, and at this moment hundreds of people deprived of liberty are already being released under the amnesty law," said National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez.
The legislation, passed Thursday, is designed to benefit a broad swath of those targeted by the state — including opposition figures, activists, and journalists. Its passage represents a notable pivot by Caracas, and follows last month's US military raid in the capital that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
The law does carry significant carve-outs, excluding anyone convicted of homicide, drug trafficking, grave human rights abuses, or military rebellion — a limitation that has drawn swift condemnation from rights organizations.
Alfredo Romero, head of Foro Penal, took to US social media platform X Saturday to challenge the measure's scope. "It is discriminatory and unconstitutional to exclude imprisoned military personnel and persecuted political figures," Romero wrote, warning that without a more inclusive approach, "there can be no talk of national coexistence."
Rodriguez sought to broaden the picture, clarifying that the amnesty extends beyond those held in formal detention. "The law provides for these alternative measures to be lifted so that individuals can enjoy full freedom," he said, referencing those previously subject to house arrest or mandatory reporting conditions. He further revealed that authorities are processing requests from more than 11,000 individuals held under alternative detention arrangements — all of whom will be reviewed by the Dennis Law monitoring committee.
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez framed the legislation as a moment of national recalibration during its signing ceremony, describing Venezuela's political leadership as "letting go of a little intolerance and opening new avenues for politics in Venezuela."
Rights groups, however, have urged the government to go further — pressing authorities to extend the amnesty to all those detained on political grounds, regardless of whether they fall within the law's current definitions.
