Pentagon Drops Plans To Deploy Over 4,000 US-Based Troops To Poland

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 16 (IANS) The Pentagon has scrapped plans to temporarily deploy more than 4,000 US-based troops to Poland, multiple US media outlets reported, citing US officials.

The head of the US European Command "received the instructions on the force reduction," said Christopher LaNeve, acting US Army chief of staff, at a congressional hearing on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I've worked with him in close consultation on what that force unit would be, and it... made the most sense for that brigade to not do its deployment in theater," LaNeve said, referring to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Some elements of the unit had already been sent overseas and its equipment was in transit, the general said.

The order to cancel the deployment came from US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's office, according to the general. No formal announcement has been made.

Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat who sits on the Senate Committee on Armed Services, said that Congress was not notified.

"As far as I know, we weren't notified about it," she told reporters.

The Pentagon announced two weeks ago that roughly 5,000 US troops would be withdrawn from Germany over the next six to 12 months.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump told Italian media that he is "still considering" relocating troops from bases in Italy, adding that "Italy was not there when we needed it," local media reported.

Trump had made the remarks in a phone interview.

In response to Trump's remarks about troop relocation, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said he "cannot understand" the reasoning behind that. He noted that Italy is working with countries in a coalition to prepare a mission in the Strait of Hormuz focused on mine clearance and the protection of maritime navigation.

Italy's ANSA news agency reported on May 1 that Trump said he may reduce US military presence in Spain and Italy, slamming European allies for not helping in the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Data from the US Department of Defence shows that as of the end of 2025, around 12,700 active-duty US troops are permanently stationed in Italy, making it the second-largest US military presence in Europe after Germany.