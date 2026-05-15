Kazakhstan, Switzerland Discuss Cooperation In Energy Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Switzerland discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, including investment interaction and technological partnership, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Chargé d'Affaires of the Swiss Embassy in Kazakhstan Giorgio Pompilio.

During the talks, the Kazakh side outlined ongoing measures aimed at modernizing the energy sector, including development of the oil and gas industry with a focus on deeper processing of raw materials, expansion of petrochemicals and coal chemistry, as well as development of the power sector and renewable energy sources.

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