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Readybid Launches Explainable AI Engine To Bring Transparency To Hotel Sourcing Decisions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 14 May 2026: ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Explainable AI Engine, designed to bring transparency and clarity to AI-driven hotel procurement decisions.
As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in corporate travel programs, organizations are increasingly relying on AI to analyze hotel bidding data, evaluate supplier performance, and recommend sourcing strategies. While these capabilities improve efficiency, they can also introduce uncertainty if decision logic is not clearly understood.
The Explainable AI Engine addresses this challenge by providing clear, structured explanations for AI-generated recommendations.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said transparency is essential for AI adoption.
“Organizations need to trust the systems they use,” Friedmann said.“Explainable AI ensures that procurement teams understand how decisions are made.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can review AI-generated insights alongside detailed explanations of the underlying data, assumptions, and logic. This includes breakdowns of pricing comparisons, supplier scoring factors, and recommendation criteria.
The system highlights key variables that influence outcomes, allowing procurement teams to validate AI suggestions and make informed decisions.
ReadyBid's dashboards present explainability insights in an intuitive format, enabling users to navigate complex data without technical expertise.
For multinational enterprises, this capability supports governance and compliance by ensuring that AI-driven decisions can be audited and justified.
It also enhances collaboration across teams by providing a shared understanding of sourcing recommendations.
Additionally, the Explainable AI Engine helps reduce risk by identifying potential biases or anomalies in data analysis.
“Clarity builds confidence,” Friedmann added.“When organizations understand AI, they can use it more effectively.”
ReadyBid expects explainable AI to become a critical requirement as enterprises continue integrating intelligent automation into procurement workflows.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in corporate travel programs, organizations are increasingly relying on AI to analyze hotel bidding data, evaluate supplier performance, and recommend sourcing strategies. While these capabilities improve efficiency, they can also introduce uncertainty if decision logic is not clearly understood.
The Explainable AI Engine addresses this challenge by providing clear, structured explanations for AI-generated recommendations.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said transparency is essential for AI adoption.
“Organizations need to trust the systems they use,” Friedmann said.“Explainable AI ensures that procurement teams understand how decisions are made.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can review AI-generated insights alongside detailed explanations of the underlying data, assumptions, and logic. This includes breakdowns of pricing comparisons, supplier scoring factors, and recommendation criteria.
The system highlights key variables that influence outcomes, allowing procurement teams to validate AI suggestions and make informed decisions.
ReadyBid's dashboards present explainability insights in an intuitive format, enabling users to navigate complex data without technical expertise.
For multinational enterprises, this capability supports governance and compliance by ensuring that AI-driven decisions can be audited and justified.
It also enhances collaboration across teams by providing a shared understanding of sourcing recommendations.
Additionally, the Explainable AI Engine helps reduce risk by identifying potential biases or anomalies in data analysis.
“Clarity builds confidence,” Friedmann added.“When organizations understand AI, they can use it more effectively.”
ReadyBid expects explainable AI to become a critical requirement as enterprises continue integrating intelligent automation into procurement workflows.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
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