Jamie Voyles

As a disease ecologist, I study how global environmental change reshapes infectious disease dynamics in wildlife, with cascading consequences for biodiversity, ecosystem stability, wildlife and human health. My research program crosses scales of biological complexity, from molecules to ecosystems, and brings together expertise from disciplines as different as immunology, microbiome research, population genetics, mathematical modeling, and data science, to provide evidence that can inform anticipatory, prevention-oriented responses to disease threats.

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