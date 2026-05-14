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Jamie Voyles

Jamie Voyles


2026-05-14 06:33:55
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Biology, University of Nevada, Reno
Profile Articles

As a disease ecologist, I study how global environmental change reshapes infectious disease dynamics in wildlife, with cascading consequences for biodiversity, ecosystem stability, wildlife and human health. My research program crosses scales of biological complexity, from molecules to ecosystems, and brings together expertise from disciplines as different as immunology, microbiome research, population genetics, mathematical modeling, and data science, to provide evidence that can inform anticipatory, prevention-oriented responses to disease threats.

Experience
  • 2025–present Professor of Biology, University of Nevada, Reno
  • 2019–2025 Associate Professor of Biology, University of Nevada, Reno
  • 2015–2019 Assistant Professor of Biology, University of Nevada, Reno
Education
  • 2010 James Cook University, PhD
  • 2005 University of Colorado, MS
  • 1999 University of Washington, BA
Honours

Trevor J. McMinn Endowed Research Professorship in Biology


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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