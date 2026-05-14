High Arctic Announces 2026 First Quarter Results
| Three months ended March 31,
|(thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|Operating results from operations:
|Revenue
|2,735
|2,335
|Net income (loss)
|855
|(120
|)
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1)(3)
|0.07
|(0.01
|)
|Oilfield services operating margin (2)
|1,122
|1,187
|Oilfield services operating margin as a % of revenue (2)
|42.9
|%
|53.1
|%
|EBITDA (2)
|1,440
|459
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1)(3)
|0.11
|0.04
|Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|388
|504
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1)(3)
|0.03
|0.04
|Operating loss (2)
|(204
|)
|(128
|)
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1)(3)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Cash flow from operations:
|Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
|815
|884
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1)(3)
|0.06
|0.07
|Funds flow from (used in) operating activities (2)
|352
|495
|Per share (basic & diluted) (1)(3)
|0.03
|0.04
|Capital expenditures
|515
|382
| (thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts and
common shares outstanding)
| March 31,
2026
|December 31, 2025
|Financial position:
|Working capital (2)
|4,745
|3,644
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,183
|3,294
|Total assets
|29,981
|29,883
|Long-term debt (non-current)
|2,960
|3,003
|Shareholders' equity
|23,053
|22,043
|Per share (4)
|1.82
|1.74
|Common shares outstanding (4)
|12,696,959
|12,696,959
|(1)
|The weighted average number of common shares used in calculating both basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) per share, Adjusted EBITDA per share, operating income (loss) per share, cash flow from operating activities per share, and funds flow from operating activities per share is detailed in Note 14(b) of the Financial Statements.
|(2)
|Readers are cautioned that oilfield services operating margin, oilfield services operating margin as percentage of revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), adjusted EBITDA, operating income (loss), funds flow from operating activities and working capital do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. See“Non-IFRS Measures” for additional details on the calculations of these measures.
|(3)
|The number of weighted average common shares used in per share basic calculations for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was 12,696,959 (12,696,959 diluted per share calculations) and for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 12,522,804 (12,522,804 diluted per share calculations). For periods when the Corporation incurs a net loss or equivalent negative measure, certain potentially dilutive instruments were excluded from the calculation of diluted per share metrics as the inclusion would be anti-dilutive.
|(4)
|Shareholders' equity per share calculated based on common shares outstanding as at the relevant date.
Operating Results
Rental Services Segment
|Three months ended March 31,
|(thousands of Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|2,613
|2,237
|Oilfield services expenses
|(1,491)
|(1,050)
|Oilfield services operating margin (1)
|1,122
|1,187
|Operating margin (%) (1)
|42.9%
|53.1%
(1)See“Non-IFRS Measures”
The rental services segment consists of High Arctic's oilfield rental equipment in Canada, centered upon pressure control equipment and equipment supporting the high-pressure stimulation of oil and gas wells in the WCSB.
Revenue for Q1 2026 of $2,613 was $376 or 17% higher than the prior year comparative quarter. The increase in revenue for Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025 is primarily the result of the Corporation's successful completion of a large-scale high-pressure stimulation project completed in Q1 2026 combined with stronger general customer activity throughout the current year quarter as compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in gross operating expenses in the current year quarter was the result of the increase in revenues, the impact of customer sales mix, increased utilization of third-party rental equipment and higher repairs and maintenance related expenses.
Oilfield services operating margin for Q1 2026 of 42.9% was approximately ten percent lower (on a gross basis) than the 53.1% realized in Q1 2025. Operating margin in Q1 2026 was negatively impacted by customer sales mix, increased utilization of third-party rental equipment and repairs and maintenance activity on certain pressure control equipment in the current year quarter as compared to the prior year quarter.
Other Rental Services Items
During Q1 2026, the Corporation recognized a gain of $340 related to assets disposed of pursuant to a rent-to-own agreement.
Investments and Corporate Segment
The investments and corporate segment contains all other assets and activity of the Corporation, namely, High Arctic's equity investment in Team Snubbing, its equity investment in the Seh' Chene Well Servicing Partnership (“Seh' Chene Partnership”), industrial property in Clairmont, Alberta, head office functional support, and monetary investments and borrowings. Select analysis and discussion of these results follows by major heading. Readers are advised to reference Note 20, Segmented Information, in the Corporation's Financial Statements.
Clairmont Industrial Property
Revenue attributable to the Corporation's industrial property in Clairmont, Alberta, was $122 for Q1 2026 compared to $98 in the prior year comparative quarter. The change in revenue is due largely to the reclassification of the reimbursement of property taxes from the lessee as a component of revenue in Q4 2025; previously, the reimbursement was included as a reduction of the underlying operating expense. Gross lease revenue was positively impacted by inflation escalators that are provided for under the lease agreement.
Team Snubbing Equity Investment
The Corporation accounts for the results of its 42% interest in Team Snubbing using the equity method of accounting. The Corporation's proportionate share of Team Snubbing's net income for Q1 2026 was $709 compared to an inclusion of $12 for Q1 2025. Team Snubbing realized revenues for Q1 2026 of $13,177 compared to $8,092 for the prior year comparative quarter. See Note 9 in the Corporation's Financial Statements for additional details.
Team Snubbing realized improved financial and operational performance for Q1 2026 compared to the prior comparative year quarter. The improvements in both revenue and net income for the current year quarter are primarily attributable to improved customer activity in Team Snubbing's operations in Alaska, US combined with modestly improved activity levels within the Canadian operations. Activity levels in the US operations were positively impacted by strong customer activity levels on the Alaskan North Slope and performing complex workovers and plug and abandonment work in southern Alaska. Canadian operations benefitted from improved customer activity, driven by improvements in the current and expected outlook for energy prices. As a result of the improved Q1 2026 financial and operational performance, Team Snubbing was able to make meaningful debt repayments to its primary lender and accordingly improved its working capital position at March 31, 2026.
Seh' Chene Partnership
The Seh' Chene Partnership has experienced limited business activity since 2022. The partnership is still active and the Corporation, together with its partner, are looking to reposition their customer offerings by actively exploring other avenues to generate business activity in the future.
US Snubbing Assets
The Corporation had a fleet of snubbing equipment located in Greeley, Colorado, US. The equipment was originally positioned to provide fluid pumping, cleanup, pipe movement, equipment transportation, completion, well repair and well control services to producers in the Rockies region of the US. In light of overall market conditions and the Corporation's focus on its western Canadian rental assets, these assets were disposed of in the current year quarter for proceeds of US$120 (CAD of $163).
Liquidity and Capital Resources
|Three months ended March 31,
|(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
|2026
|2025
|Cash provided by (used in) operations:
|Operating activities
|815
|884
|Investing activities
|(797)
|(689)
|Financing activities
|(135)
|(135)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|6
|-
|Increase (decrease) in cash operations
|(111)
|60
|
(thousands of Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)
| As at
Mar 31, 2026
| As at
Dec 31, 2025
|Current assets
|7,913
|7,662
|Working capital(1)
|4,745
|3,644
|Working capital ratio(1)
|2.5:1
|1.9:1
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,183
|3,294
(1)See“Non-IFRS Measures”
Operating Activities
Cash generated from operating activities for Q1 2026 was $815, compared to $884 from operating activities in Q1 2025. Funds from operating activities totaled $352 in Q1 2026 compared to $495 for Q1 2025 (see“Non-IFRS Measures”). In Q1 2026, changes in non-cash operating working capital totaled an inflow of $463 compared to an inflow of $389 in Q1 2025.
Cash from operating activities and funds from operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were consistent with the prior year comparative quarter.
Investing Activities
During Q1 2026, the Corporation's net cash used in investing activities totaled $797 compared to an outflow of $689 for the prior year comparative quarter. For the first quarter of 2026 and 2025, the majority of investing related cash outflows related to sustaining and growth capital expenditures for the rental services segment combined with the payment of the contingent consideration payable related to the Corporation's 2023 acquisition of Delta. Offsetting investing cash outflows was the receipt of payments on notes and other receivables and proceeds received on the disposition of assets.
Financing Activities
During Q1 2026, the Corporation's net cash used in financing activities of $135 was consistent with the prior year comparative quarter of $135. Cash flows related to finance activities consist of the normal course payments and receipts on the Corporation's lease liabilities and long-term debt.
Working Capital
As at March 31, 2026, the Corporation's working capital balance was $4,745 compared to $3,644 as at December 31, 2025. The increase in working capital was driven by positive EBITDA generated during Q1 2026 combined with the addition of the Team Snubbing 2026 receivable pursuant to the rent-to-own agreement and the sale of the Corporation's US snubbing assets in the quarter.
Long-term Debt
|
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)
| As at
March 31, 2026
| As at
Dec 31, 2025
|Current
|175
|175
|Non-current
|2,960
|3,003
|Total
|3,135
|3,178
The Corporation has mortgage financing secured by lands and buildings owned by High Arctic located within Alberta, Canada. The mortgage has a remaining initial term of under two years with a fixed interest rate of 4.30% with payments occurring monthly. The mortgage financing contains certain non-financial covenants requiring lenders' consent including changes to the underlying business. As at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Corporation was compliant with all covenants associated with the mortgage financing.
Non-IFRS Measures
This Press Release contains references to certain financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to the same or similar measures used by other companies. High Arctic uses these financial measures to assess performance and believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to shareholders and investors. These financial measures are computed on a consistent basis for each reporting period and include EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, oilfield services operating margin and margin percentage, operating income (loss), funds flow from operating activities and working capital. These do not have standardized meanings.
These financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), cash from operating activities, current assets or current liabilities, cash and/or other measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with IFRS.
For additional information regarding non-IFRS measures, including their use to management and investors and reconciliations to measures recognized by IFRS, please refer to the Corporation's MD&A, which is available online at and through High Arctic's website at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“seek”,“propose”,“estimate”,“expect”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Corporation's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Corporation's actual results, performance, or achievements to vary from those described in this Press Release.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this Press Release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Specific forward-looking statements in this Press Release include, among others, statements pertaining to the following: general economic and business conditions, which will include, among other things, the outlook for the energy industry inclusive of commodity prices, producer activity levels (inclusive of drilling and completions activity) and general energy supply and demand fundamentals that may impact the energy industry as a whole and more specifically as it relates to the Corporation's customers in Western Canada and Alaska, United States; expectations related to current and future LNG export projects and the impact, if any, on future pricing; the impact, if any, of geo-political events, changes in government, changes to tariffs or related trade policies and the potential impact on the Corporation's ability to execute its 2026 strategic objectives; fluctuations in interest rates and commodity prices; expectations regarding the Corporation's ability to manage its liquidity risk, raise capital and manage its debt finance agreements; expectations regarding the impact, if any, of foreign currency exchange rate changes; the nature and the timing of the settlement of future contingent consideration payments; projections of market prices and costs; factors upon which the Corporation will decide whether or not to undertake a specific course of operational action or expansion; the Corporation's ongoing relationship with its major customers; the Corporation's ability to seek and execute accretive acquisitions including the timing thereof and the potential operational and financial benefits; management of general and administrative expenses; the maintenance of a strong balance sheet and related financial flexibility; the performance of the Corporation's investment in Team Snubbing; operational and financial performance of the Corporation's Canadian rental equipment business in 2026; the Corporation's expectations for customer activity levels for 2026; scaling the Corporation's Canadian business; execution on one or more corporate transactions; and estimated credit risks.
With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release, the Corporation has made assumptions regarding, among other things, its ability to: maintain its ongoing relationship with major customers; successfully market its services to current and new customers; devise methods for, and achieve its primary objectives; source and obtain equipment from suppliers; successfully manage, operate, and thrive in an environment which is facing much uncertainty; remain competitive in all its operations; attract and retain skilled employees; obtain equity and debt financing on satisfactory terms and manage its liquidity risk.
Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in commodity prices; volatility in interest and exchange rates and capital markets; the level of demand and financial performance of the energy industry; changes in customer demand; and developments and changes in laws and regulations, including in the energy industry.
The Corporation's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors set forth above and elsewhere in this Press Release, along with the risk factors set out in the most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+ at.
The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are given only as of the date of this Press Release. The Corporation does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.
About High Arctic Energy Services
High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic provides pressure control equipment and equipment supporting the high-pressure stimulation of oil and gas wells and other oilfield equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies, from its bases in Whitecourt and Red Deer, Alberta. Additionally, High Arctic maintains a minority equity interest in Team Snubbing, a leading provider of well-control services to the oil and gas drilling industry with operations in Western Canada and Alaska, US.
For further information contact:
Lonn Bate
Interim Chief Executive Officer
P: 587-318-2218
P: +1 (800) 688 7143
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 2350, 330 – 5th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
website:
Email:...
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