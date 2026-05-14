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Pyrogenesis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:37 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc.: Announces today that an agreement has been signed in an out-of-court settlement of its action in the Superior Court of Quebec to order the owner of the property located in Montreal, one of the Company's manufacturing facilities, to convey title of the property under PyroGenesis' contractual option to purchase. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.45.
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