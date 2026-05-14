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KP Tissue Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:43 AM EST - KP Tissue Inc.: Reports the Q1 2026 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Revenue was $544.6 million in Q1 2026 compared to $546.1 million in Q1 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million or 0.3%. Net income was $19.8 million in Q1 2026 compared to $15.4 million in Q1 2025, an increase of $4.4 million. KP Tissue Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $11.46.
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