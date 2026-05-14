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Deadly Israeli Airstrike Hits Southern Lebanon Ahead of US-Mediated Talks
(MENAFN) At least two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to Lebanese media reports, just ahead of a new round of US-mediated discussions between Beirut and Tel Aviv.
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli warplane targeted the Ezzedine residential complex in the town of Srifa in the Tyre district, destroying the building and killing two individuals. Rescue teams later recovered the bodies from beneath the rubble, the agency said.
In a separate incident, NNA reported that one person was injured in a drone strike between the towns of Breqaa and Zrariyeh in the Nabatieh area.
Additional airstrikes were also carried out on several towns in the western Bekaa region, including Ain al-Tineh, Yahmar, Loubaya, and Sohmor, though casualty details from those strikes were not immediately available.
The attacks took place as Lebanese and Israeli representatives were preparing for a third round of US-mediated talks in Washington, following earlier meetings held in April, which are seen as a preliminary step toward broader negotiations.
According to Lebanese officials, Israeli strikes in Lebanon since early March have resulted in more than 2,896 deaths, over 8,800 injuries, and the displacement of around 1.6 million people. They also stated that cross-border hostilities have continued despite a ceasefire announced in mid-April and later extended into May.
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli warplane targeted the Ezzedine residential complex in the town of Srifa in the Tyre district, destroying the building and killing two individuals. Rescue teams later recovered the bodies from beneath the rubble, the agency said.
In a separate incident, NNA reported that one person was injured in a drone strike between the towns of Breqaa and Zrariyeh in the Nabatieh area.
Additional airstrikes were also carried out on several towns in the western Bekaa region, including Ain al-Tineh, Yahmar, Loubaya, and Sohmor, though casualty details from those strikes were not immediately available.
The attacks took place as Lebanese and Israeli representatives were preparing for a third round of US-mediated talks in Washington, following earlier meetings held in April, which are seen as a preliminary step toward broader negotiations.
According to Lebanese officials, Israeli strikes in Lebanon since early March have resulted in more than 2,896 deaths, over 8,800 injuries, and the displacement of around 1.6 million people. They also stated that cross-border hostilities have continued despite a ceasefire announced in mid-April and later extended into May.
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