Free Call Tracking Software Switch.Monster Helps Businesses Connect PPC Clicks, Google Ads And Phone Leads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GIBRALTAR, United Kingdom, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- switch has introduced a free call tracking and marketing attribution platform built to help businesses connect digital campaign activity with inbound phone calls. The platform is aimed at teams that want clearer PPC attribution, stronger Google Ads call tracking, better lead visibility and a more accurate view of how marketing spend turns into customer conversations.

PPC Call Tracking for Real Customer Conversations

Clicks, impressions and website traffic can show how people arrive on a site, but they do not always show which campaigns generate valuable phone leads. helps businesses look beyond call volume by connecting inbound calls to the campaigns, channels and landing pages that influenced them.

Through call recording and call analytics tools, enables teams to review conversations, identify patterns in lead quality and gain a clearer view of which PPC campaigns, SEO activity and digital channels are producing more serious customer enquiries.

“Clicks and traffic are relatively easy to measure today, but connecting phone calls back to specific campaigns is still a challenge for many businesses,” said Will Tribe.

Google Ads Call Tracking with Dynamic Number Insertion

One of the biggest challenges in performance marketing is understanding where inbound calls actually come from. addresses this with dynamic number insertion, which displays different phone numbers depending on how visitors arrive on a website.

This allows businesses to connect calls to Google Ads campaigns, PPC traffic, organic SEO, direct visits and other marketing sources. For companies that rely on phone-based leads, helps bridge the gap between online campaign reporting and offline sales conversations.

Marketing Attribution for Phone Leads and Inbound Calls

Unlike analytics tools that primarily focus on online activity, is designed to help businesses understand how inbound calls fit into marketing attribution and lead generation. The platform supports phone lead tracking, call source reporting, lead quality review and follow-up workflows that make campaign data more actionable.

Built around the customer's own Twilio account, also gives businesses more flexibility over the phone numbers connected to their campaigns, websites and customer communications.

“We wanted to help businesses connect those conversations back to the campaigns generating them while still keeping the platform straightforward to work with,” Will Tribe added.

Easy Free Call Tracking Setup with Flexible Growth

is designed to be easy to adopt. Businesses can create a free account, connect their first workflow and start tracking calls without technical complexity. As their needs grow, they can access more advanced call tracking and lead management features through the Pro experience.

Pro features include advanced routing, transcripts, AI reviews, reporting, call logs, forms, call recordings and CRM-ready follow-up workflows. After the trial period, the Pro plan is priced at $49 per month, with custom options available for more advanced integrations.

Call Tracking Affiliate Program for Agencies and Publishers

The affiliate program offers a 40% commission for approved referrals, giving agencies, marketers and publishers a way to recommend free call tracking software while supporting businesses that need clearer lead attribution and inbound call visibility.

About

is a free call tracking and marketing attribution platform that helps businesses track inbound phone calls, review customer interactions and connect phone-based leads to PPC, SEO, Google Ads and other lead-generation channels. Built around customer-owned Twilio accounts, combines attribution, analytics, reporting and workflow tools for teams that rely on calls as part of their customer acquisition process.

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