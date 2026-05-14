Premier League Hosts Inaugural NEXTGEN Coach Programme In Goa For OSCAR

The Premier League hosted the inaugural edition of its NEXTGEN Coach Programme in Goa from 10 to 13 May 2026, marking another significant milestone in the League's longstanding commitment to supporting the growth of grassroots football in India.

The four-day programme brought together more than 30 coaches from the OSCAR Foundation for a series of classroom and practical on-pitch sessions focused on the League's coaching methodologies, according to a press release. The sessions were delivered by Premier League international community coaches, supported by Indian coaches who have been long-standing members of the League's in-country delivery team and are now leading community football programmes and inspiring the next generation through the game.

Programme's Mission and Methodology

Through the NEXTGEN Coach Programme, the Premier League leverages its expertise and nearly 20 years of global experience to support coaches in their local communities by equipping them with the skills and confidence to deliver football sessions that are safe, inclusive and fun, ensuring more young people can access high-quality football that supports their personal development.

Evolution and Deepened Engagement in India

The NEXTGEN Initiative began as a youth tournament, with Premier League Academy sides competing against youth teams from India to give young Indian players exposure to world-class football and create a platform for cultural exchange and player development. Marking the first anniversary of the Premier League's India office in Mumbai, the evolution of the NEXTGEN programme into a coach education initiative represents an important step in deepening the League's engagement in the country through investment in local coaches and grassroots communities.

The League opened its office in Mumbai in April 2025 with an aim to strengthen its long-term presence in India and create a stronger platform to engage more closely with the wider football ecosystem. The office has enabled the League to further expand its work across coach development, community engagement and youth-focused programmes, building on nearly two decades of grassroots investment and activity in the country.

Building on Past Successes

The NEXTGEN Coach Programme further builds on the Community Coach Development Initiative that was delivered in Mumbai last October, in collaboration with the British Council. Coaches from the Premier League, Brentford and Newcastle United, provided expert training to 27 community coaches, helping to expand access to football across India. The October Programme culminated in a showcase event where Premier League legend Michael Owen interacted with the participating coaches and 80 children from the OSCAR Foundation.

A Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Premier League India Managing Director Hrishikesh Shende said, "The opening of the Premier League's India office marked an important step in deepening our long-term commitment to supporting the growth of football in the country in a meaningful and sustainable way.

"As we mark our one-year anniversary, initiatives such as NEXTGEN Coach reflect the purpose behind establishing a dedicated presence in the country. Through the programme, we are investing not only in the game, but in the people and communities who will shape its future. Football has the power to bring communities together, and by empowering local coaches, we aim to create a lasting impact by making football more accessible to young people across India," Shende said.

The NEXTGEN programme delivery in Goa also builds on the momentum generated by previous initiatives of the League, including Premier Skills and Premier League Primary Stars delivered in partnership with the British Council. The partnership between the Premier League and British Council was delivered over nearly two decades in 18 states across India, supporting more than 7,500 coaches, referees, and educators, and benefitting more than 164,000 young people.

An Alumnus Coach's Perspective

Shekhar Kerkar, one of the Indian alumni coaches, added, "Programmes such as Premier League NEXTGEN Coach empower coaches with the leadership, confidence and practical skills required to create lasting change within their communities. My own journey with the Premier League has really shaped my community work. It has helped me better understand how football can positively influence young people when they are in a supportive and inclusive environment."

"It is especially rewarding to now support other coaches who are using football to create positive change and inspire the next generation through the game," Kerkar said.

(ANI)

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