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Bitrecover PST Splitter Introduces Accurate PST File Splitting With Simple User Interface
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Grandville, Michigan, USA, 14 May 2026 - BitRecover Software, a trustworthy email migration tools provider company, launches its new updated PST Splitter Tool - A utility that helps users break large size PST files into smaller parts on all versions of Windows Devices. The users who need to split their oversized PST files to protect their PST file and Outlook data from corruption can choose this software.
BitRecover PST Splitter Tool easily divides PST files into small parts in just a few seconds. Making email management & backup simple while preserving email properties, processing large PST files in bulk with its intuitive interface. This tool splits PST files without error, splits corrupted & locked PST files with metadata & timestamps.
This updated version of PST Splitter tool is suitable for every user, whether they are belongs from IT department, law firms, or non-technical users. They will smoothly split PST files in just a few clicks in batches at once. Tool reduces mailbox size, improves Outlook performance, and provides corruption-free PST files in small parts.
This PST splitter tool maintains folder hierarchy throughout entire splitting process and providing a seamless splitting experience. This PST splitter tool has ability to divide PST files from their source data files based on folders. Users can handle multiple oversized PST files as per their needs and keep them in specific folders.
Software's updated version 6.0 provides a dual import option, which helps them in direct importing from their Outlook account and importing from manual sources. The tool breaks PST file into smaller parts without harming email threads. It scans PST files quickly, detects PST files automatically from nested folders, & gives no size restriction. Additionally, software is built to handle both single and bulk splitting at once without data corruption.
Other Key Features of PST Splitter Tool:
Split PST files without Size Restrictions.
Work independently without requiring Outlook.
Extract single PST files from selected folders.
Reduce PST file corruption risk.
Split by Date, Size, Email ID, & Subject.
Secure PST file management as per users choice.
Multiple split size choosing Option.
No import file size restrictions.
Maintained data integrity with a smooth Split.
Split size selection options, such as 2, 5, 10, or 20 GB.
Users can download this PST Splitter tool from its official website. It comes with a free demo version, which helps users to become familiarize himself/herself with the features and interface of the tool before buying full version. This helps users to understand the capabilities and functionality before considering a real PST file without risk.
Company: - BitRecover
Email: - [email protected]
Mobile: - +1 616 314 5060
Website:
BitRecover PST Splitter Tool is available to download on its official website. Users can safely download a free trial version of this utility to access the features of tool before buying.
BitRecover, 2885 Sanford Ave SW #35065 Grandville, MI 49418, USA
BitRecover Software is a trusted email data management and conversion solution provider. Whether users are individuals, IT technicians, or large organization owners, it has multiple conversion tool which is specifically built to deliver secure & reliable results.
BitRecover PST Splitter Tool easily divides PST files into small parts in just a few seconds. Making email management & backup simple while preserving email properties, processing large PST files in bulk with its intuitive interface. This tool splits PST files without error, splits corrupted & locked PST files with metadata & timestamps.
This updated version of PST Splitter tool is suitable for every user, whether they are belongs from IT department, law firms, or non-technical users. They will smoothly split PST files in just a few clicks in batches at once. Tool reduces mailbox size, improves Outlook performance, and provides corruption-free PST files in small parts.
This PST splitter tool maintains folder hierarchy throughout entire splitting process and providing a seamless splitting experience. This PST splitter tool has ability to divide PST files from their source data files based on folders. Users can handle multiple oversized PST files as per their needs and keep them in specific folders.
Software's updated version 6.0 provides a dual import option, which helps them in direct importing from their Outlook account and importing from manual sources. The tool breaks PST file into smaller parts without harming email threads. It scans PST files quickly, detects PST files automatically from nested folders, & gives no size restriction. Additionally, software is built to handle both single and bulk splitting at once without data corruption.
Other Key Features of PST Splitter Tool:
Split PST files without Size Restrictions.
Work independently without requiring Outlook.
Extract single PST files from selected folders.
Reduce PST file corruption risk.
Split by Date, Size, Email ID, & Subject.
Secure PST file management as per users choice.
Multiple split size choosing Option.
No import file size restrictions.
Maintained data integrity with a smooth Split.
Split size selection options, such as 2, 5, 10, or 20 GB.
Users can download this PST Splitter tool from its official website. It comes with a free demo version, which helps users to become familiarize himself/herself with the features and interface of the tool before buying full version. This helps users to understand the capabilities and functionality before considering a real PST file without risk.
Company: - BitRecover
Email: - [email protected]
Mobile: - +1 616 314 5060
Website:
BitRecover PST Splitter Tool is available to download on its official website. Users can safely download a free trial version of this utility to access the features of tool before buying.
BitRecover, 2885 Sanford Ave SW #35065 Grandville, MI 49418, USA
BitRecover Software is a trusted email data management and conversion solution provider. Whether users are individuals, IT technicians, or large organization owners, it has multiple conversion tool which is specifically built to deliver secure & reliable results.
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