GE Aerospace To Support Emirates In Aircraft Engine Component Repair Capability

Dubai: Emirates has signed an agreement with GE Aerospace for technical and training consultancy to develop comprehensive piece part component repair capabilities for GE90 and GP 7200 engines.

The agreement was signed by Adel Al Redha, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer and Mohamed Ali, President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, GE Aerospace at the Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai.

The agreement will support the expansion of the Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre (EEMC), a US$ 300 million investment to scale up infrastructure and capabilities to maintain, repair and overhaul engines in Emirates' fleet of aircraft. Specifically, GE Aerospace will provide technical consultancy to Emirates in setting up the piece part component repair line, as well as in knowledge transfer to the EEMC team for best practices and benchmarks in component repair.

Emirates Engineering provides comprehensive engineering, line and base maintenance support for Emirates' fleet of over 270 Boeing 777, Airbus A380 and Airbus A350 aircraft at its state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai. The Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre was established in 2014 and provides repair and maintenance services for aircraft engines in the Emirates fleet.

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