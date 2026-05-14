Qatar Hosts 15Th Meeting Of MIDANPIRG Communication, Navigation, And Surveillance Sub-Group

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), hosted the 15th Meeting of the MIDANPIRG Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance Sub-Group (CNS SG/15), alongside the Fifth Meeting of the Frequency Management Working Group (FM WG/5), from 10 to 14 May, with the participation of representatives from 12 countries across the region.

The two meetings discussed several topics related to air navigation, most notably satellite navigation, issues related to satellite signal interference and spoofing, and their impact on aviation safety and security.

Participants also reviewed challenges related to the radio frequency spectrum allocated to aviation, as well as ways to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of air operations in the areas of surveillance and radar data exchange. In addition, they discussed the development and modernization of regional plans in a manner that contributes to strengthening aviation safety and security, while supporting surveillance capabilities and enhancing regional coordination among participating countries.