Devin Watson Was Named The New Head Boys Basketball Coach At Sage Creek High School In Carlsbad, California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Devin Watson, a Division I professional basketball player, has been appointed as the new Head Boys Basketball Coach at Sage Creek High School in Carlsbad, California. As such, Watson brings professional basketball playing, coaching, and leadership experience along with a player-centered coaching philosophy developed during his years competing and working out at the highest levels of the sport.

Watson returns to the San Diego County basketball scene, having had the unique experience as a pro-player, basketball coach, and a youth basketball mentor. The latter makes Devin's appointment at Sage Creek High School quite important for the school's basketball development program.

Coming from his playing experience overseas and time around the NBA G League team, Watson decided to return to his hometown roots for a much larger purpose of helping to develop the youth of the community and cities, which played a significant role in Watson's basketball experience as well.

Watson played collegiate basketball for two prominent universities - University of San Francisco and San Diego State University before moving on to play basketball in other countries, including Australia, Argentina, and Canada. Furthermore, in the process, he was coached by NBA-level coaches, development and scouting staff members, gaining firsthand experience in advanced player development, professional preparation, leadership, and high-level game strategy.

Now, Watson is bringing that experience directly to Sage Creek High School.

Watson is already known around San Diego County for his love of mentoring and developing athletes, having made a name for himself at Watz Academy, where he mentors and develops youth and high school basketball players in the area. He has been a Varsity Assistant Coach at Carlsbad High School and a coach for several AAU basketball teams in the past.

Watson does not intend to simply create a winning basketball team at Sage Creek. Instead, his goal is to cultivate an environment that emphasizes discipline, accountability, teamwork, toughness, and the development of players on and off the basketball court.

Athletes at Sage Creek High School now have access to professional-level basketball coaching, skill development, positional training, film analysis, leadership mentoring, and basketball intelligence development, which are all elements typically found at the professional level of play. Being a former student of NBA-trained coaches and professional coaching staffs gives Watson the ability to develop players using modern development techniques and standards.

Returning to Carlsbad is about more than just coaching at the high school level. It is about providing basketball knowledge at the professional level back into the local community.

