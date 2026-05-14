Adani Airport Holdings, IHG Hotels & Resorts Sign 5-Hotel Deal To Boost India's Travel, Economic Growth

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) In a significant boost to India's travel and economic growth, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and IHG Hotels & Resorts have signed a landmark, managed hotel portfolio agreement to develop five hotels across key airport-linked and high-growth urban destinations.

The agreement will add close to 1,500 keys across multiple brands and locations, in line with IHG's growth plans for India and aligning with rising travel demand and the rapid expansion of India's aviation, tourism and airport-led urban infrastructure sectors.

“As the Adani Group expands its presence across hospitality and airport-led urban infrastructure, our vision is to create world-class destinations that seamlessly integrate travel, stay and urban experiences around India's rapidly growing aviation ecosystem. We are building this platform in partnership with leading international hotel brands that bring global standards, operational excellence and scale,” said Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

“Our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts, and the development of five hotels across key gateway destinations, marks an important step in strengthening high-quality hospitality infrastructure aligned with India's long-term travel and economic growth,” Pranav Adani maintained.

The portfolio includes a Kimpton hotel in Jaipur as well as Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express hotels within upcoming hospitality-led mixed-use developments as part of the Adani Airport cities. These hotels are planned across Navi Mumbai, Mangaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.

India's largest private airport operator is also in advanced discussions with IHG to further deepen and expand this partnership.

The partnership also marks the debut of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in India. Known globally for its design-led hotels, chef-driven dining experiences and boutique luxury positioning, Kimpton's entry reflects the growing demand for premium lifestyle hospitality experiences in India.

“The partnership with Adani Airport Holdings reflects the scale of opportunity we continue to see in India's hospitality sector, particularly across gateway cities and airport-led developments that are witnessing strong demand from business, leisure and transit travellers alike,” said Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Adani Airport City is focused on the development of integrated, hospitality-led airport city destinations across India. Managing eight airports that serve nearly 90 million passengers annually, Adani Airport Holdings Limited's network is being developed as integrated airport cities that blend aviation with retail, hospitality and convention centres.

Spanning over 650 acres across key cities including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati, Adani Airport City Limited's first phase will deliver 22 million sq. ft. of mixed-use developments comprising branded hotels, experiential retail, world-class dining, convention centres, Grade A office spaces, entertainment zones, and arena districts.