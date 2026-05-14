Veeam Launches New Data And AI Trust Maturity Model To Help Organizations Benchmark AI Readiness

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Veeam finds 80% of leaders say they can scale AI safely, yet only 1 in 3 can produce the evidence to prove it

DUBAI, UAE – May, 2026 – Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced the launch of its Data and AI Trust Maturity Model, a research-informed and customer-validated framework designed to help organizations assess, benchmark, and strengthen how effectively they govern and operationalize AI as it shifts from assistive tools to autonomous agents acting on enterprise data at machine speed.

Across industries, most enterprises have already crossed the first threshold by deploying AI. However, a clear gap is emerging between confidence in AI readiness and the ability to operationalize and govern it effectively. Far fewer have implemented the controls needed to govern it.

As AI agents begin making autonomous decisions on enterprise data at speed and scale, that gap is becoming a material risk. Research conducted by Emerald Research Group on behalf of Veeam shows organizations have moved faster on adoption than on the identity frameworks, data foundations, and governance needed to justify those decisions to a board, auditor, or regulator. The challenge is no longer whether AI is being used, but whether its actions can be understood, controlled, and validated.

The Data and AI Trust Maturity Model is designed to address this gap, helping organizations close the disconnect between perceived readiness and real-world execution. It provides leaders with an independent view of where they stand today and where to focus first, helping move from experimentation to accountable, production–ready AI.

The model evaluates AI maturity across 12 dimensions and maps progress across five stages, from ad hoc to leading. It enables organizations to identify where controls exist, where they break down under real–world conditions, and what must be prioritized to strengthen trust, governance, and resilience.

“AI confidence is high, but confidence alone does not scale,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam.“Our research shows that while most organizations believe they are ready to scale AI safely and responsibly, many struggle to demonstrate that readiness in a board, audit, or regulatory context. The Data and AI Trust Maturity Model provides leaders with a clear, objective way to understand where they truly stand, identify execution gaps, and prioritize the capabilities required to operationalize AI trust, not just aspire to it. This is critical in an agentic world.”

Research Highlights a Growing AI Trust Gap:

AI is no longer experimental. Nearly seven in ten organizations report AI is embedded across multiple business functions or central to their operations, meaning AI systems and agents now touch sensitive production data, customer records, and decision-making workflows every day. Executive confidence is high, with 80% of leaders saying they are confident in their ability to scale AI safely over the next two years. Confidence often lacks evidence, as nearly half of executives acknowledge that their confidence is driven more by intuition than by demonstrable, audit-ready proof they could readily provide to external stakeholders. Execution challenges are emerging as AI scales, with 52% of organizations reporting AI initiatives scaled back over the past 18 months, four in ten experiencing delays, and 28% discontinuing initiatives entirely. Barriers to progress are operational rather than technological, led by gaps in AI and machine learning skills (43%), difficulty integrating AI into existing workflows and systems (33%), regulatory uncertainty (25%), data quality limitations (20%), and explainability concerns (19%). Governance maturity lags deployment, with nearly nine in ten organizations reporting formal AI governance policies exist in some form, but only about one in three saying they could produce comprehensive audit evidence immediately if required.

The Data and AI Trust Maturity Model is informed by the opinions of 300 senior business and technology leaders, including C–suite executives responsible for data, security, risk, and technology strategy. The research reveals a consistent gap between AI ambition, confidence, and operational readiness:

Together, these findings show that while AI deployment is advancing rapidly, execution maturity is lagging, leaving organizations exposed as they scale AI into critical operations.

From Deployment to Demonstrable Trust:

Understood – Visibility and context across data and AI assets, lineage, and risk. Secured – Identity and access governance, privacy, and data protection controls. Resilient – Backup, recovery confidence, and operational continuity for critical data and AI-dependent services. Unleashed – Trusted data readiness to support responsible AI development and adoption.

Rather than focusing on adoption alone, the Data and AI Trust Maturity Model evaluates how consistently AI-related controls, accountability, and operating practices function in real-world conditions. It organizes trust readiness into four core value pillars:

“AI success hinges on the strength of the data foundation, but that's exactly where organizations are exposed,” said Krista Case, Principal Analyst at theCUBE Research.“While three-quarters of organizations are already running maturing or operational AI deployments, fewer than a third are backing up even half of their AI-generated data, according to our research. And that's translating directly into real risk. Attackers are going straight after the data layer through inference, corruption, poisoning, and exfiltration. Practitioners need structured, benchmarked insight that ties technical controls to real business and regulatory outcomes. Veeam's Data and AI Trust Maturity Model bridges this gap.”

“AI is rapidly evolving from experimentation to mission-critical enterprise deployment, making the resiliency, security, and governance of data infrastructure more critical than ever,” said Alberto Sandoval, Executive Director, Product Marketing at Lenovo.“With Lenovo's trusted hybrid AI solutions, customers can accelerate deployment, simplify complexity, and unlock meaningful business value. Together with Veeam, we further support this journey through the Data and AI Trust Maturity Model assessment, helping organizations build stronger cyber resilience, improve data protection, and establish the governance needed for AI at scale.”

Benchmarking Confidence Against Reality:

A scored maturity profile across the model's 12 dimensions. Peer benchmark comparison to establish fact-based urgency and context, Prioritized recommendations and a pragmatic roadmap to strengthen trust over time. Executive-ready insights to support board oversight, audit conversations, and measurable progress tracking.

The model is applied through the Data and AI Trust Maturity Assessment, a consultative engagement delivered by Veeam's data, security, and AI specialists and strategy leaders. The assessment produces:

Announced today at VeeamON 2026 New York City, attendees can engage directly with Veeam experts and register for a Data and AI Trust Maturity Assessment. The assessment will be available globally later this year. Partner–led delivery will expand over time.

Register for VeeamON London on June 3, 2026 (or attend virtually), and VeeamON Sydney on July 30 (or attend virtually).

About Veeam Software:

Veeam is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient, enabling the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors- and ensures the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running.