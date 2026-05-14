Who Is Ritika Sajdeh? Meet Rohit Sharma's Wife And Know About Thier Beautiful Love Story

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma, is a sports manager who has handled multi‐crore brand deals for top cricketers like Virat Kohli. Here's everything to know about her career, net worth, and family life.

Ritika Sajdeh carved her own path in sports management. At Cornerstone, she managed contracts and endorsements for India's biggest cricketers, including Virat Kohli, shaping their brand presence with premium partnerships.

Her cousin Bunty Sajdeh founded Cornerstone, where Ritika joined early. By 2020, Cornerstone partnered with Dharma Productions to form Dharma Cornerstone Agency, managing both sports stars and Bollywood celebrities.

Ritika's personal net worth is estimated at ₹10 crore. She balances business acumen with a grounded lifestyle, living with Rohit Sharma and their daughter Samaira in a ₹30 crore apartment in Worli's Ahuja Towers.

Ritika first met Rohit while managing his schedule for a shoot. Their professional connection turned personal, and Rohit proposed at Borivali Sports Club, the ground where his cricket journey began.

The couple married in 2015 in a star‐studded ceremony attended by Bollywood and cricket icons. In 2018, they welcomed daughter Samaira, who occasionally shares her father's spotlight.

Their 29th‐floor apartment offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. The 6,000 sq ft residence blends minimalism with warmth, reflecting Ritika's influence in creating a stylish yet understated family home.