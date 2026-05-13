Sierra Leone Declares Measles Outbreak Amid Rising Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Freetown, May 14 (IANS) Sierra Leone has declared a measles outbreak amid increasing confirmed infections, with health authorities warning of active community transmission in its capital, Freetown.

A total of 41 confirmed measles cases were recorded across eight districts between January and April, according to the public notice issued by the National Public Health Agency in collaboration with the Health Ministry on Wednesday (local time).

The Western Area Urban District was identified as the hardest-hit district with 15 confirmed cases, including nine infections reported in April alone.

The government said field teams have been deployed to affected districts, especially the Western Area Urban District, while ring vaccination campaigns, surveillance, contact tracing and infection prevention measures are being intensified, reports Xinhua news agency.

The public was urged to seek immediate medical care for anyone showing symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and skin rash.

Authorities said vaccination remains the most effective protection against measles and called on parents to ensure children receive the two free vaccine doses available nationwide.

According to health authorities, measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted through the air when infected persons cough, sneeze, or breathe near others. The disease can lead to severe complications and death, particularly among children, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals.

"Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body. Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus," according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It further states that complications are most common in children under 5 years and adults over age 30. They are more likely in children who are malnourished, especially those without enough vitamin A or with a weak immune system from HIV or other diseases.