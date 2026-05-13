Chennai To Get New Real-Time Bus Tracking App, New SOS Feature For Women

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Commuters in Chennai will soon be able to track Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses more accurately and conveniently, with the transport utility preparing to roll out a new mobile application and Passenger Information System (PIS) display boards across the city under the Chennai Intelligent Transport System (CITS) project.

The initiatives, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), are expected to be launched within the next 10 days after the new state ministry fully assumes charge, according to MTC Managing Director T. Prabhushankar.

The new mobile application, titled“MTC Chennai”, will replace the existing“Chennai Bus” app and is designed to provide real-time bus tracking using data directly sourced from onboard tracking devices installed in buses.

Officials said the upgraded platform would offer greater accuracy and reliability compared to the current system. The application has been developed with a commuter-friendly interface based on passenger feedback, including suggestions from differently-abled users. One of its key features will allow passengers to easily identify low-floor buses, improving accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Unlike the present application, the new version will enable users to track buses across multiple categories -- including ordinary, express, deluxe, electric AC, electric, low-floor and small buses -- simply by entering the route number.

The app will also include a“nearby bus stops” feature that helps commuters identify buses heading towards the next stop, reducing confusion while locating the correct boarding point.

An integrated SOS feature aimed particularly at enhancing women's safety will also be activated after the official launch. The feature will allow passengers to contact the MTC control centre during emergencies directly through the application.

In addition to the mobile platform, MTC has installed around 500 Passenger Information System display boards at bus stops and major termini across Chennai.

The digital boards will display estimated arrival times of buses for the benefit of commuters, especially those without smartphones.

Busier locations such as Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus, Anna Square, Perambur and Vadapalani will receive larger 10-line display systems showing both arrival and departure timings.

Officials said the PIS system is currently undergoing final testing and scrutiny before its public launch. MTC is also exploring the possibility of introducing in-app ticket booking and integration with the CHENNAI ONE platform in the future.